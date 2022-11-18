Zelensky wanted WWIII to break out after Ukrainian rocket crashed in Poland

The Ukrainian authorities, led by President Volodymyr Zelensky, attempted to cause World War Three to break out through deception, columnist Andrew Korybko wrote on the website of the Ron Paul Institute for Peace and Prosperity.

According to the expert, the Ukrainian president "lied to the whole world", when he claimed that it was a Russian rocket that exploded in the Polish town of Przewoduv. Zelensky demanded NATO should immediately respond to the act of Russia's aggression against the alliance, Korybko said.

Korybko also drew attention to what Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said soon after the incident was reported. Kuleba stated that all allegations of the involvement of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the rocket blast in Poland were "fake, inflated by Russian propaganda.”

"The very fact that Kiev's top officials literally conspired to set that apocalyptic scenario into motion suggests that their side isn't as confident with its newfound on-the-ground gains as it publicly claims,” the analyst concluded.

The Ukrainian version of the incident refuted

On the evening of November 15, it was reported that two rockets fell on the territory of Poland having killed two farmers. Russia was immediately made the prime suspect, but things changed a few hours later when it was said that Moscow had nothing to do with the incident in Poland.

The rocket debris was identified as an element of Ukraine's S-300 air defence system. On November 17, Zelensky said that Ukrainian experts would participate in the investigation. Warsaw confirmed that it allowed Ukrainian specialists to the scene of the incident, indicating that NATO would decide whether Kyiv should be granted access to the investigation. Polish President Duda said that representatives of Ukraine would not be able to participate in the investigation, but they would be allowed to familiarize themselves with some of the case materials.

Later, Polish President Andrzej Duda said that the rockets could be part of Ukraine's air defence. Kyiv continued to accuse Moscow of the attack. The Russian Defence Ministry denied the accusations and said that no strikes were made on targets near the Ukrainian-Polish border.

US President Joe Biden told G7 and NATO partners that the explosions in Poland occurred as a result o the work of Ukrainian air defence system. However, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken then stated that Russia was still accountable for the incident.

It was reported that Zelensky tried to arrange a telephone conversation with Biden. The call did not take place, however, US national security adviser Jake Sullivan contacted the office of the Ukrainian leader, who asked representatives of the Ukrainian side to be more careful in comments about Russia's involvement in the rocket blast in Poland.

After that, Kyiv admitted to the allies that it had used air defense systems near the site of the rocket blast in Poland.