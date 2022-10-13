World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Europe does not want to die in Biden's 'nuclear Armageddon'

Josep Borrell, the head of EU diplomacy, and French President Emmanuel Macron simultaneously rejected a possibility of NATO's nuclear response to Russia's possible use of tactical nuclear weapons in Ukraine.

Western officials have been discussing such an opportunity lately with a completely wrong message: they believe that the Armed Forces of Ukraine have driven Russia into a corner, and a nuclear bomb is Russia's last straw.

Macron: 'Don't bother the sleeping bear'

"Will France see Russia's tactical strike as a nuclear attack?" Emmanuel Macron was asked on France2 on 12 October.

"Today this is not our doctrine," the French president replied.

According to him, in order to avoid any escalation of the conflict, France should continue helping Ukraine resist, build peace," and prevent "the spread of the conflict geographically or vertically, that is, with the help of chemical or nuclear weapons."

"There is a simple rule: we have a doctrine, and it clearly states: deterrence (nuclear, — ed. note). It works, but the less we talk about it, the less we promote the threat, the more confidence there is towards us," Macron concluded.

Borrell pledges non-nuclear response to nuclear attack

Josep Borrell, the head of EU diplomacy, said that the European Union would respond to Russia's possible nuclear attack on the territory of Ukraine, but this will be a response with the use of non-nuclear weapons.

"Any nuclear attack against Ukraine will create an answer, not a nuclear answer but such a powerful answer from the military side that the Russian Army will be annihilated,” Borrell said at the opening of a Diplomatic Academy in Brussels.

He also acknowledged that NATO had not kept its promises to move eastward. However, this supposedly does not justify Russia's "aggression". Europe is going through a "serious moment" in history, when 27 countries must demonstrate their "unity" and "universal firmness," he said.

The above statements from European officials probably come as answers to US President Joe Biden, who currently faces criticism in Western media for predicting "nuclear Armageddon" in the near future.

US national security adviser Jake Sullivan said that the US would respond to a possible Russian nuclear strike in a way that would have "catastrophic consequences" for Russia.

In Europe, they come to realise that the United States wants to ruin its "allies" economically. Moreover, Washington wants Europe to fight Russia to the last European.

Therefore, Europe needs to distance itself from Washington's desires before it is too late.

