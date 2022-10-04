Comedian Zelensky tries hard to cancel political heavyweight Putin

Having failed with a fast track NATO membership bid, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky launched a campaign to "cancel Putin."

Whatever the former comedian and current President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky undertakes, he makes it look like a PR campaign under the motto to spite my grandma, I will freeze my ears off.

On October 4, Zelensky approved the decision of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine from September 30 stating "the impossibility of holding negotiations with President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin."

In a nutshell, Zelensky has blocked his last opportunity to resolve the crisis at the negotiating table, rather than on the battlefield. At the same time, his decision fits into the concept of "the war to the last Ukrainian."

The comic president decided not to limit himself to this. Following the refusal to negotiate with the Russian president, he issued a decree recognizing as null and void (unenforceable) the documents that Vladimir Putin signed to recognise the independence of Crimea (March 17, 2014), the DPR and LPR (February 21, 2022), Zaporozhye and Kherson regions (September 29, 2022).

In addition, the note published on the website of the President of Ukraine states that "any other decisions, acts and agreements adopted, issued and concluded on the basis of and/or in connection with the implementation of the decrees of the President of the Russian Federation shall not have legal consequences" either.

Cancel culture, Zelensky style

Mr. Zelensky's recent statements look like a long-lasting fit of hysteria.

On the historic day of September 30, when Russian President Vladimir Putin signed documents making the DPR, LPR, Zaporozhye and Kherson regions part of Russia, Zelensky responded with a performance that looked like either a sad parody, or a bad cosplay. Standing somewhere on the street near a small shabby table, he signed Ukraine's bid for a fast-track NATO membership.

Soon afterwards, all of Ukraine's "dear Western partners", starting with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and US President Joe Biden, rushed to disown such an ardent member. Now is not the time, let's talk about it some time later, they all said.

Who will cancel whom?

Having taken up the role of the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky changed his role of a comedian: now he is called a "bloody clown" which is not funny at all. His frantic attempts to "recognize as null and void" and "cancel" a political heavyweight like Vladimir Putin will make him look a miserable laughing stock. After all, another Realpolitik heavyweight, former German Chancellor Angela Merkel, recently warned the world community: "Putin is not the figure you can ignore."

She was right.