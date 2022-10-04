Zelensky officially refuses to negotiate with Putin

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has officially enforced the decision of the National Security and Defense Council on the impossibility of negotiations with Russian President Vladimir Putin. The decree was published on the website of the Ukrainian president.

The decree, which comes into force from the date of its publication, states that it is impossible to conduct negotiations with the Russian president. In addition, Zelensky recommended that the Verkhovna Rada (the Ukrainian Parliament) quickly adopted bills on appropriate sanctions and other reactions to escalation on the part of the Russian Federation.”

The President of Ukraine, after the meeting of the National Security and Defense Council on September 30, said that Kyiv was ready for negotiations with Moscow. However, the negotiations will take place only when the president in Russia changes.

"It is our state that has always offered Russia to agree on coexistence on equal, honest, worthy and fair terms. Obviously, with this Russian president, this is impossible. He does not know what dignity and honesty is,” Zelensky said.

The same day, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that he was ready for negotiations with the Ukrainian leadership. He clarified that dialogue could be possible if Kyiv was interested in it.