Poland kills two birds with one stone as a result of Nord Stream explosions

Soon after the Nord Stream explosions, Poland launched a new gas pipeline that would transport gas from Norway through Denmark and the Baltic Sea. What a coincidence!

It would seem that the explosions of the gas pipelines and the launch of the new pipeline are not related to each other. It could be true indeed. However, the tweet from Poland's former Minister of Defense Radek Sikorski, in which he warmly and sincerely thanked the United States in a caption to the pic of the Nord Stream explosion cannot but raise doubts. The former military official, however, changed his mind and deleted his post some time later.

You can't throw words out of a song. Moreover, Poland has always been negative about Nord Stream-1 and strongly opposed the construction of Nord Stream 2.

In April 2021, The Maritime Executive wrote:

"Poland strongly opposes the development of Nord Stream 2, which will give Gazprom a subsea alternative route for supplying natural gas to Western European customers. At present, that gas has to pass through overland pipeline networks in Poland and Ukraine, bringing in valuable transit fees and providing both nations — which do not always have cordial relations with Russia — a measure of energy security."

A month later, Poland reacted angrily to President Joe Biden's decision to waive sanctions on the Nord Stream 2 pipeline. Such a move could threaten energy security in Central and Eastern Europe, Polish officials claimed.

"This information is definitely not positive from the point of view of security, as we know perfectly well that Nord Stream 2 is not only a business project — it is mainly a geopolitical project,” Piotr Muller, a spokesman for the Polish government said.

Now Poland seems to be satisfied. There are questions, though:

Did the acts of sabotage at the Nord Stream pipelines come as a result of a deal between Washington and Warsaw?

Did the States follow the lead of Poland just because Washington needs Poland now as a transit territory for arms supplies to Ukraine?

Given the Russophobia of the Poles and their aspiration to "rise” in the European Union, they could issue an ultimatum to their "big brother”: resolve the issue with the Nord Streams or start looking for another way to transfer your military supplies to Ukraine.

Killing two birds with one stone

It just so happens that the destruction of the Russian gas pipelines is beneficial for Poland:

Warsaw has finally launched its gas pipeline (through the Baltic Sea, let us remind you again); created real problems for Germany, which stubbornly refuses to pay WWII reparations (the Poles want $1.3 trillion for the occupation) — the Germans lost an opportunity to buy gas from Russia and faced a choice: buy from Poland or from the United States.

