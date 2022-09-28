Russia pays attention to Poland's 'Thank you, USA' remark after Nord Stream accidents

Maria Zakharova, an official spokesperson for the Russian Foreign Ministry, reacted to the statement from Poland's former Foreign Affairs Minister Radoslaw Sikorsky about the Nord Stream gas pipeline accident.

"Sikorsky on Twitter* thanked the United States for today's accident on Russian gas pipelines. Is this an official statement about a terrorist attack?" Zakharova wondered.

Earlier, Sikorsky tweeted "Thank you, USA” and posted a quote from American President Joe Biden, who threatened to destroy the gas pipeline and claimed that the United States had such an opportunity.

"A small thing, but so much joy," he also wrote posting a photo of the accident site with #Nordstream hashtag.

On September 26, the gas pipeline operator Nord Stream AG announced a pressure drop at Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2. Dispatchers found that a potential gas leak occurred off the coast of the Danish island of Bornholm in the Baltic Sea. "The simultaneous destruction of three gas pipelines in the Baltic Sea is unprecedented,” the company later said.

*Social network recognised as extremist and banned in Russia