World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

Russia pays attention to Poland's 'Thank you, USA' remark after Nord Stream accidents

World

Maria Zakharova, an official spokesperson for the Russian Foreign Ministry, reacted to the statement from Poland's former Foreign Affairs Minister Radoslaw Sikorsky about the Nord Stream gas pipeline accident.

Russia pays attention to Poland's 'Thank you, USA' remark after Nord Stream accidents

"Sikorsky on Twitter* thanked the United States for today's accident on Russian gas pipelines. Is this an official statement about a terrorist attack?" Zakharova wondered.

Earlier, Sikorsky tweeted "Thank you, USA” and posted a quote from American President Joe Biden, who threatened to destroy the gas pipeline and claimed that the United States had such an opportunity.

"A small thing, but so much joy," he also wrote posting a photo of the accident site with #Nordstream hashtag.

On September 26, the gas pipeline operator Nord Stream AG announced a pressure drop at Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2. Dispatchers found that a potential gas leak occurred off the coast of the Danish island of Bornholm in the Baltic Sea. "The simultaneous destruction of three gas pipelines in the Baltic Sea is unprecedented,” the company later said.

*Social network recognised as extremist and banned in Russia

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!

Author`s name: Editorial Team, Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
Popular
World
Scale of destruction at Nord Stream estimated as unprecedented

The simultaneous destruction of three gas pipeline strings in the Baltic Sea is unprecedented, operator Nord Stream AG announced

Scale of destruction at Nord Stream estimated as unprecedented
USA benefits most from impossible coincidences of Nord Stream accidents
Europe
USA benefits most from impossible coincidences of Nord Stream accidents
World
US helicopters fly above the sites of Nord Stream accidents
World
Russian and Chinese warships spotted off the coast of Alaska
Lyuba Lulko USA benefits most from impossible coincidences of Nord Stream accidents Lyuba Lulko Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey September 2022: Where are we (going)? Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey Andrey Mihayloff Lavrov at UN General Assembly: No more exceptionalism and unipolar world Andrey Mihayloff
Hotspots and Incidents
Anti-terrorist operation will give the upper hand to the Russian Army
World
Kremlin: Russia still ready for talks with Ukraine, but conditions have changed
Referenda in Luhansk, Donetsk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions completed
World
Referenda in Luhansk, Donetsk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions completed
Last materials
USA benefits most from impossible coincidences of Nord Stream accidents
US helicopters fly above the sites of Nord Stream accidents
Referenda in Luhansk, Donetsk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions completed
Anti-terrorist operation will give the upper hand to the Russian Army
Kremlin: Russia still ready for talks with Ukraine, but conditions have changed
Russian and Chinese warships spotted off the coast of Alaska
Global Times: The Fed causes world to experience 'economic earthquake'
Scale of destruction at Nord Stream estimated as unprecedented
September 2022: Where are we (going)?
Turkey's decision on referenda will not ruin Ankara's ties with Moscow
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2022, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy