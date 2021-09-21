The incurable cancer of mass shootings spreads across Russia

The mass shooting in Perm has once again bared the roots of the deep crisis of the society and the place of youth in the life of the country.

Where do shooters come from and what to do about them

According to Svobodnaya Pressa publication, in May 2021, after the mass shooting at a school in Kazan, Russian President Vladimir Putin instructed the government "to implement a unified approach to ensuring the security and anti-terrorist security of educational institutions" in the very near future.

On September 20, it became clear that nothing has been implemented at all.

The Russian authorities have not drawn any special conclusions from the May tragedy in Kazan. After the Kazan shooting, a lot was said about the need to tighten arms trafficking and elaborate new laws to prevent such cases. In fact, Timur Bekmansurov, the Perm attacker, has multiplied all those attempts by zero.

No one has suggested any solution to the problem. No one knows how to prevent such tragedies in the future.

Obviously, the Perm shooter was a mentally unbalanced individual. Nevertheless, he passed the test to obtain a weapons permit. Therefore, the question is what needs to be changed in the licensing system.

It goes without saying that there are crazy and globally angry teenagers, but how to identify them? Can school psychologists do it?

Of course, all mass shootings come as a consequence of global problems in the upbringing of the younger generation.

The Kazan school shooting gave the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Science some food for thought, but was it eaten?

Many young people, at one point of their life or another, do not see any meaning of their existence. They may act recklessly, which is absolutely understandable. The feeling of inner protest and anger can be expressed in an extremely radical way, which we could see in Perm. It goes without saying that this problem can never be solved by toughening laws and improving the work of law enforcement agencies.

The main problem of the society is not about gun permits — the problem lies in the stupidity of the younger generation and the meaningless of its existence. In order to change it, the society needs to undergo profound changes:

young people should see far-reaching goals,

they should look forward to the future

and have awareness of their prospects in life.

If everything is going to remain the way it is, tragedies like those in Kazan and Perm will continue to occur. Such acts come as symptoms of a deeply sick society, in which social prospects have been ruined. This is a goal-setting problem for the entire state, which forms conditions of hopeless existence for huge masses of people.

In the meantime, Deputy Secretary of the Public Chamber of the Russian Federation Vladislav Grib said that the Public Chamber of Russia was working on an announcement after the tragedy in Perm. It is believed that the Chamber will suggest all educational institutions of Russia should be transferred under the control of the Russian Guard.

"It is already clear that universities and other educational institutions should become objects of special attention, like nuclear power plants, or secret military facilities. We must understand that our educational institutions are at risk. One has to acknowledge that and respond legally," Vladislav Grib said.

However, in addition to schools and universities, there are kindergartens, colleges, technical schools and other educational institutions in Russia, let alone theaters, restaurants, shopping and office centers, markets, public transport stops and other public places. What about all that?