Kazan school shooting: Seven children and teacher killed

Two unidentified men wielding weapons entered High School N175 in Kazan, the Republic of Tatarstan, Russia, on Monday morning of May 11 and opened sporadic fire.

According to eyewitnesses, children were jumping out of windows to escape from the school building.

The police and emergency services are working on the scene; the school has been cordoned off. Tatar-Inform news agency said that OMON (special police force) started an operation inside the school building, the children were locked up in their classrooms.

A source at emergency services told RIA Novosti that an explosion occurred at school. More than 20 ER vehicles were sent to the scene, officials at the Ministry of Health of Tatarstan noted.

According to preliminary data, one of the shooters is a 19-year-old man, he was detained.

"The student brought a weapon, wounded classmates, at least one student is dead," a source at the administration of the educational institution told Interfax. The other attacker, also a teenager, is holding a group of students hostage on the third floor of the building.

It was later reported that nine people were killed in the shooting at Kazan school, including a teacher, a cleaning lady and a security guard. President of Tatarstan Rustam Minnikhanov left for the site. Twelve students and one adult have been hospitalised.

According to Baza, one of the shooters was identified as 19-year-old Ilnaz Galyaviev. During the arrest, he said that he had planted a bomb at the address of his registration.

Galyaviev graduated from High School 175 four years ago and currently studies for an IT specialist. According to the young man's father, he is not religious, nor did he express any bad thoughts or sentiments.

19-year-old Ilnaz Galyaviev obtained a weapons license on April 28, MP Alexander Khinshtein told RIA Novosti.

He received his gun permit two days after he was dismissed from college.

The shooter was armed with a Turkish-made gun Hatsan ESCORT. Kerch shooter Vladislav Roslyakov had used the same weapon.

Hatsan ESCORT is one of the cheapest automatic shotguns available. Its price ranges from 30,000 to 40,000 rubles. ($400-500).

According to most recent reports, Ilnaz Galyaviev was acting alone.