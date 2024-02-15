Tucker Carlson: Acting as an Agent?

Around 200 million people have seen Tucker Carlson's interview with Russia's President Putin. It was a great interview, with Tucker asking thoughtful questions which the President of the Russian Federation patiently answered in a very knowledgeable and respectful fashion. A LOT of information came out that the western controlled media has ignored or refused to inform the people of the World about.

Photo: Kremlin.ru

Tucker gave President Putin a podium to speak to the World, from which President Putin was able to deliver over an hour of jaw dropping information. "Who blew up the Nord Stream pipeline?” The President explained that the United States of America did it. And the fact, that only one of the two Nord Stream pipelines was destroyed and the other undamaged, leaving the eastern powers to simply turn off the main valve to the second pipeline to stop natural gas from going to Europe. Is that true? I don't know. But I do know that Russia asked for an investigation and the Americans and Europeans refused to do it. That is what we call "a clue” to who did it.

President Putin gave a 25 minute Russia history lecture. He compressed 1,200 years of a very intense and fascinating history into that brief 25 minutes. Listeners could only ponder what an incredible people the Russians are. Russian people are a variety of cultures, all respecting and sharing in, each other's culture. I think what I heard was, the only demand placed on the various cultures and religions, was to obey Russian law and speak the Russian language. This small concession is what enables all the various peoples to prosper and create a peaceful life with each other.

Regarding the ongoing Special Military Operation in Ukraine, The President of the Russian Federation explained that Russia has, many times asked for a peace settlement. All of which were denied by the western powers. He explained how deals were made and then broken by the westerners. Speaking on Crimea, the President neglected to inform Tucker that the Crimean people held three referendums, voting to be a part of Russia. Unfortunately, the President did not do a thorough explanation of how Ukraine spent years shelling and murdering innocent civilians in Eastern Ukraine. Ukraine has purposely been shelling civilian schools, hospitals, neighborhoods, apartment buildings and street markets. Ukraine has only rarely targeted military objects.

The President only briefly spoke about the NAZI influence in Ukraine. For those of us who have seen the NAZI emblems on Ukrainian soldier's uniforms and military equipment, statues of NAZI WWII "butchers” and the photographs of prominent NAZI officers in Ukrainian government offices, President Putin did explain sufficiently. But to the majority of citizens Worldwide, I think he would need at least a couple of hours to open their minds. Western media, as President Putin explained, is a very powerful force in convincing people of their lies, and hiding the many truths in this World. Most people have just recently been made aware of "Fake News” as Donald Trump calls it. But the truth is, the written word has been used throughout history to manipulate the people's thoughts and beliefs.

Such is the World. Some people, including me, believe that western leaders are an international criminal organization dominated by Satanists. Genuine card carrying Satanists. They are anti-God to the extreme. Few people remember the Illegal Alien Barack Obama telling his "people”, "Get in your neighbor's face and argue.” That's not very nice. Western leaders believe in their own Golden Rule: "Do unto others, before they have a chance to do unto you.” If all people thought this way, civilization in this World would have never happened. So, I make the case that western leaders are devoted followers of Satan. I guess it works for them.

The interview was going along on a natural, mutually respectful way until Tucker dropped a cow pie in the punch bowl. A very large one.

To me, when the cow pie was dropped, before it even hit the punch bowl, the immediate impression I had of Tucker, was that he is just another major media con-man and not a very good one. But, that's me. I have worked around con-men from a very young age. My lifelong "hobby” has been putting con-men in jail. I have never been employed any law enforcement or government agencies, I don't trust them. But due to my many experiences in seeing the inner workings and the inner thoughts of con-men, I can see them before most people realize what they are. I bring this up as a reason for what I am about to say about The Russia Federation President Putin:

I don't think he understands con-men. I'm not convinced that anyone in Russian leadership understands con-men. Yes they understand very quickly, when they have been lied to, but they don't see the warning signs that I see, before the deception occurs. I have often wished that I did not have that unique talent.

So, at 1 hour, 51 minutes, 5 seconds of the interview, Tucker tossed the cow pie into Russia's punch bowl, "I want to ask about, someone very famous in the United States, Evan Gershkovich,” Evan is the Wall Street journalist imprisoned in Russia for espionage, "for just doing his job”, as the WSJ rag tells it. Tucker continued, "I just want to ask you directly, without getting into details of your version of what happened, if, as a sign of your decency, you would be willing to release him to us and we'll bring him back to the United States?”

Tucker Carlson is always squawking about how people are entitled to hear both sides of a story. But in this instance, it appears he doesn't want to hear the President's explanation?

This was the only question Tucker asked, that caused a bit of a hesitation from President Putin. My reaction would have been to have Tucker escorted to the next plane out of Moscow, destination to wherever on Earth that plane was going, as long as it was out of the Russian Federation. Obviously, I am not a diplomatic person, and I know President Putin is a bit smarter than I am, but only about 10 or 12 light years ahead of me, in intelligence and smartness.

Tucker's question was insulting, offensive and absolutely none of Tucker's business. These are "Affairs of State” that are handled by very knowledgeable people who know all the facts of the case.

President Putin calmly explained that dummy Gershkovich was arrested for accepting classified documents from someone in Russia who possessed them. He was caught red handed, no question as to his guilt. President Putin explained this to Tucker, several times, but Tucker kept pushing for 7 minutes and the President had to repeat it several times before Tucker finally backed off. This is a common trait among con-men. It is called "Steady, upbeat, relentless pressure.” Tucker was using that against the President. Tucker tried using the President's morals against him, by questioning his "decency", trying to use sympathy and trying to combine some "innocent humor”. This was the only point in the interview that Tucker was visibly nervous and fidgeting around in his chair. He knew what he was doing and he knew it was not working. So he changed tracks. He backed off and then casually "mentioned” he had one more question.

That question was on the Ukraine situation and at the 1hour, 58 minutes, 33 seconds point, Tucker asked, "How motivated are you to call the United States and say, let's come to terms.” He also asked the President, "Would you be willing to tell NATO, congratulations, you won?” For another 8 minutes Tucker stuck with the Steady upbeat relentless pressure technique, to no avail and he finally gave up.

President Putin explained that many agreements for peace were made but the other participants reneged on every single one them. Kind of like how we handled many treaties with the American Indians. "for as long as the grass grows". I guess what they really meant was "until winter sets in".

What I saw was Tucker using the first hour and 51 minutes, to be very respectful and humble, appearing to listen closely to the President. In con-man world, this is called "build the personal relationship, soften the target and earn trust". When you feel that you have that trust, you jump into high pressure mode and take control of your target and try to get what you want from him. And that is exactly what Tucker did. But, Vladimir Putin is not your average Russian Bear. He's seen that trick many times.

These things tell me that Tucker Carlson, like all major media journalists, is a liar and a trickster. A con man. He is one or more of three things, and only these three things: 1: Employed by one of our intelligence agencies. 2. Paid by one of our intelligence agencies to stick his nose in Affairs of State. Or 3, he is being blackmailed or extorted by one of our brilliant intelligence agencies. I would prefer to believe #3 as Tucker Carlson is a very good, honest and open minded journalist. He has brought an enormous amount of truth to the American people, which is why major media personalities hate him.

Before Tucker left Russia for the USSA, he did take the time to broadcast his complaint that President Putin kept him waiting two hours to start the interview. Poor baby. A man who administers the largest country on Earth, is dealing with a major conflict in Ukraine, where many people are dying every day and he kept you waiting for two whole hours. Poor, poor, pitiful you.

Again, my suggestion would have been to put him on the first plane out of Moscow, to wherever on Earth it was bound for. But before having him escorted to the plane, I would have locked him in a room, tied him to a chair, taped his mouth shut and had Maria Zakharova berate, ridicule and insult him for an hour or so. Give back to him what he gave to her President. Maybe he would learn something, but I doubt it. But at least Mrs. Zakharova could have some fun.

