Total Coincidence - Virus Dictatorship On The Horizon

If there is one thing we all know, it is that the Virus Dictatorship will never – ever – return.

Well, actually, the main thing we know is that the Abortion Injection was entirely, completely, absolutely safe and effective – no matter how many folks took it and developed heart attacks, blood clots or Sudden Death Syndrome.

Okay, okay, okay, the other thing we know is if there is one thing the Founding Fathers intended it was that The Constitution is null and void in event of an outbreak of illness – not inclusive of smallpox, typhoid, consumption or any of the other epidemics which ravaged America during the Colonial Period.

So…those things being established…none of the following means anything.

(Unless you are a 5G, nano-bot believing, Clot Shot denier who is worse than Mustache Man himself!)

Nothing To Fear Here, Folks

July 28, 2023 – Presidential candidate and Civil Liberty advocate Robert Kennedy, Jr. was denied Secret Service protection by Federal authorities in the most unorthodox refusal in modern political history. Kennedy, a well-known critic of Virus Regime excesses, had seen remarkable gains in public opinion polling since announcing his challenge to then-President Biden.

August 1, 2023 – Despite the end of the Virus Hysteria over 100 colleges in the United States maintained requirements that students receive the Abortion Injection before enrolling in school. These include such institutions as Harvard University, Rutgers University and John Hopkins University.

August 21, 2023 – Morris Brown College in Atlanta instituted a two-week mask mandate for students and staff.

August 22, 2023 – Hollywood film production company Lionsgate instituted a mandatory face cover rule for all employees at the studio. This was allegedly due to a positive test increase in their workforce.

August 24, 2023 – The Lee County School District in Kentucky cancelled in-person classes when twenty percent of students were claimed to have contracted the virus, strep throat or the flu.

September 5, 2023 – It was announced by the White House that First Lady Jill Biden had tested positive for the virus and thus she and her husband President Joe Biden would again be propagandizing the wearing of face camouflage in public.

September 11, 2023 – The Food and Drug Administration in the United States approved the latest Abortion Injection for new variants of the alleged virus.

September 15, 2023 – Baystate Health of Massasschusetts reimplemented their face cover mandate in all hospitals. UMass microbiologist Dr. Erika Hamilton said, ““I think very shortly, you will see hospitals and doctors office starting to roll out a mask mandate and this makes sense…”

September 15, 2023 – Entertainer and Virus Regime critic Russell Brand alerted his millions of YouTube followers he had received allegations of a disturbing nature which he wholeheartedly refuted, with caveat the shocking claims appeared to be coordinated from various Controlled Media outlets.

September 16, 2023 – On this date a collaboration between the Times, the Sunday Times and Channel 4 Dispatches promoted doubtful charges by anonymous individuals from nearly two decades in the past that Virus Regime critic and Abortion Injection resistance advocate Russell Brand had negative interpersonal relations with them.

None of the supposed accusers was identified while Brand was mercilessly dragged through the mud only days after having published one of many inciteful videos questioning Big Pharma and its multi-Billion-dollar control of society.

The four top Abortion Injection providers – Pfizer, BioNTech, Moderna and Sinovac – generated a combined profit of 70 Billion while assorted other players accounted for another 20 Billion.

September 16, 2023 – Widely publicized claims are made that COVID cases in the United States are at this time near the first “Alpha Peak” of the 2020 outbreak as well as approaching the later “Delta Peak” of 2021 in the initial stages of the “pandemic”. This is according to wastewater samples obtained by Biobot Analytics, which provides such data for the Federal Government.

According to one man described as a “modeler” it was estimated 650,000 Americans were being infected daily with 1 in 51 Americans then-currently infected with alleged COVID. He further predicted as much as ten percent of the country to be infected during the next months.

September 16, 2023 – At a political rally in Los Angeles someone who claimed to be a U.S. Marshal, with a loaded gun and a fake badge, was arrested on the presumption he posed a threat to Presidential candidate Robert Kennedy, Jr. (whose father and uncle were both similarly assassinated).

Kennedy is the foremost advocate in the nation for the health of American Citizens and is critical of the abusive authoritarianism which characterized the previous Virus Regime war on Civil Liberties.

State of Stage Play

So clearly none of this means anything to anyone but extremists.

There is no such thing as incrementalism to prepare you for authoritarianism.

No one is trying to condition you into accepting the rise of another COVID Dictatorship in America.

It is purely happenstance leading Abortion Injection critics are being alleged of supposed crimes from twenty years ago by secret accusers or random men impersonating law enforcement are showing up to political rallies of Virus Regime resistors wearing disguises while carrying loaded guns.

Everything is one big giant coincidence.

In America, it always is.

Guy Somerset writes from somewhere in America