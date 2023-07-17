State Terrorism

The public announcement of the foiled assassination attempt on Margarita Simonyan, editor-in-chief at Russia Today and her colleagues journalist and blogger Ksenia Sobchak, has allowed us to learn some of the details of the latest in a series of terrorist acts that the Kiev Nazi muck put into action, sometimes succeeding, sometimes failing.

It is a vain attempt to change the outcomes of the conflict that Kiev was destined to lose from the very beginning, and to the eyes of those watching from afar, it is clear that this plan is just the revenge of the losers and will achieve nothing of what its creators set out to achieve.

Many of us still mourn now the tragic death of Daria Dugin, who lost her life instead of her father in the car blown up with a remote control by a Ukrainian agent. Alekandr Dugin is regarded by the West as Putin's Rasputin, and it matters little that he is not: NATO, Washington, are convinced otherwise, and that was enough to decree his death.

Attempts to kill philosophers, journalists, bloggers, actors and writers, all people accumulated by love for their country, sadly recall the assassination of Italian philosopher Giovanni Gentile executed on April 15, 1944. Gentile was sentenced to death by the Americans for an article of his in which he incited resistance against the barbarians who landed in Sicily: his murderers were communist partisans, greedy contractors of overseas desires.

Instinctively we feel that journalists, bloggers, actors and writers, all people accumulated by the love for their country, should be as if suspended in a middle ground, and not become priority targets of a scum that cannot aim any further.

Precisely because they are intellectuals and not military leaders, their words should be able to circulate freely in wartime too, without their lives being endangered.

We recognize the naivete of such an idea, especially now that the Kiev "counteroffensive” is showing all its inevitable and predictable limitations and especially its impossibility of success. Now that the former Kiev comedian, the one who can play a piano with his penis and has a marked preference for cocaine, has managed to turn the entire fighting front into a human meat grinder where his countrymen are sent to slaughter, we now expect indeed an increase in similar cowardice.

Italian artist Jorit is also in the crosshairs: having painted a mural in Mariupol dedicated to the children of the Donbass earned him a place on Myrotvorec', the death list of "enemies of Ukraine.” Did anyone happen to hear the Italian government protest? Has the Ukrainian ambassador been summoned by Giorgia Meloni's government?

We thank Jorit for his commitment and sensitivity and express to Margarita Simonyan and Ksenia Sobchak all our solidarity and affection for the escaped danger. This time it went well and Russian intelligence managed to save two lives by acting in time.

As far as we are concerned, the war can end only one way: with Moscow's victory and the defeat of Washington's and NATO's plans, so that once Ukraine is liberated, Europe can be too.