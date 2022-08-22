World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Alexander Dugin comments on his daughter's assassination

Russia

Philosopher Alexander Dugin gave his first comment on the murder of his daughter Daria. The text, at his request, was published by billionaire Konstantin Malofeev.

"As you all know, as a result of the terrorist attack carried out by the Nazi Ukrainian regime, on August 20, when returning from Tradition Festival near Moscow, my daughter Daria Dugina was brutally killed in an explosion before my very eyes. She was a beautiful Orthodox woman, a patriot, a military correspondent, an expert on central channels, a philosopher. Her speeches and reports were always deep, reasonable and restrained. She never called for violence and war.

She was a rising star at the beginning of her journey. Russia's enemies killed her in a mean way, underhandedly.

Such unbearable blows will not be able to break us, our people. They wanted to crush our will with bloody terror attacks against the best and most vulnerable of us. They won't get it. Our hearts yearn for more than just revenge or retribution. It's too petty, not the Russian way.

We only need our Victory. My daughter sacrificed her life on the altar of Victory. So win, please!

We wanted to raise her to be smart, to be a hero.

Even now, let her inspire the sons of our Fatherland to deeds."

