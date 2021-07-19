Stop Nazism: Boycott Texas

One of the reasons evil is able to traverse as far as it does, and how it often triumphs, is because people are terrified to call it evil. For example, one of the reasons I began writing for Pravda.Ru is because I was convinced that the war the Bush administration launched against Iraq in 2003 was based upon nothing but lies.

I wrote numerous articles and letters to various publications arguing this point, many of which had also written articles questioning Bush’s motives, but since I had apparently argued too vociferously, some of the publications that responded to me actually wrote, “We agree with you, but we will not be able to publish your work.”

Media diluting opinions to make them more palatable is not uncommon. In fact, I have sometimes done this myself. For example, in several recent Pravda.Ru articles, I referred to the idolaters who genuflect before Donald Trump as the FASCIST party (Fanatics Against Sanity and Conscience Instigating Sedition and Treason), when I really wanted to call them what I believe they really are: Nazis.

I did touch upon this belief in a couple of these articles by referring to the Trump regime as the “Fourth Reich,” but, as I have often pointed out, the problem with the term “Nazi” is it is so often directed against opponents on both sides of the political spectrum that the extent of its evils is being diluted.

However, as I also argued in several of these articles, Hitler did not arise in a vacuum. He not only had a well-oiled propaganda machine, he also had fanatically loyal followers, and, perhaps most relevant to today’s United States, a roadmap laid out in his book Mein Kampf as to how to exploit these devices to obtain absolute power; therefore, it has been easy to see how the Trump administration was, and many of his loyalists in the FASCIST party are, unabashedly following this roadmap while good people slumber.

But finally, I can discuss the rise of Nazism in America without fear of being that lone voice in the wilderness or dismissed as a delusional zealot who uses the Nazi pejorative whenever I encounter a viewpoint I disagree with.

A recent book, I Alone Can Fix It, is now openly discussing how General Mark Milley feared that Trump was going to instigate a military coup to avoid leaving office after losing the 2020 election. Milley stated that not only was Trump preaching “the gospel of the Fuhrer,” he was also seeking to create a “Reichstag moment” as a means to becoming an American dictator.

Milley also confirmed what I discussed in my article America on the Brink of War: A Warning (01/05/21): Just three days before the January 6th insurrection, Trump was looking to start a war against Iran.

While I believe Milley’s assessment of Trump as a megalomanic, mendacious, unhinged, sociopath is absolutely accurate, he is frighteningly wrong about one thing. America has not yet had its “Reichstag” moment. What it is experiencing is the Beer Hall Putsch—or, to put it more bluntly, the beginning of Nazism in America, not its end.

This was confirmed by former Trump advisor Miles Taylor who stated that today’s Republican party is a bigger threat to America than Al-Qaeda*, ISIS*, and Russia.

And, sadly, he is not exaggerating.

Think about the absolute insanity being incited by soulless, right-wing politicians, pundits, and media that is being gobbled up like slop to a pig. People who screamed and threw fits about “government overreach” and “big brother” for being asked to wear masks during a deadly pandemic are now clamoring for “big brother” to ban schools from teaching about racism, and storming school board meetings obsequiously chanting the buzzwords “Critical Race Theory” (CRT) that have been voraciously fed to them, even though many, if not most, of these protesters do not have a clue what CRT is.

These same right-wing media, pundits, and politicians also shouted how Trump was not praised enough for speeding up the development of COVID-19 vaccines (even though he incessantly ridiculed the precautions being taken against this disease) yet are now actually willing to kill their voters and viewers by demonizing these very same vaccines. Of course, they argue that they are simply expressing “opinions,” so it isn’t their fault if people unnecessarily die by accepting them, even though they are fully aware of the cultish mindlessness of the audiences they are reaching.

And it should not be forgotten that there are numerous advertisers more than willing to fund members of this death-cult for the sake of publicity and profit.

A few of these politicians opposed to COVID-19 vaccines have even taken to wearing Stars of David, as if a symbol once used by the Nazi regime to lead people to their deaths is synonymous with an effort to save people’s lives.

Now that phase one in the Nazi playbook has been completed, phase two—book burning—has now begun, unsurprisingly, in Texas. Riding high on their successful efforts to banish all discussions about modern-day racism from the educational system, the Texas Senate has now passed a bill designed to eventually erase the achievements of people of color and women from the history books.

Think about this! The speech heralded as perhaps the most famous in American history, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s I Have a Dream, may soon be unheard.

Regular readers of Pravda.Ru are undoubtedly aware that I have written numerous articles about the National Football League’s (NFL) shoddy and racist treatment of former quarterback Colin Kaepernick for kneeling during the playing of the national anthem. Well, in 2020, after the murder of George Floyd, the NFL conveniently decided it was “concerned” about racial injustice.

But if the NFL and other professional sports leagues are genuinely concerned, then they should mandate that all teams in Texas leave the state.

After all, Texas had no problem dictating to these leagues that they are legally required to play the national anthem before any professional sporting event, which means athletes on these teams, many of whom are African American, are, if this bill becomes law, being forced to listen to a song in a state, and soon perhaps a nation, that wants to erase their history, their experiences, their struggles—indeed their very existence—from the national conscience.

Of course, as I discussed in my article Jerry Jones: American Racist (Pravda.Ru, July 27, 2018), it is doubtful that some of the team owners in Texas will be disturbed by these shameless appeals to white supremacy.

So, I propose something else. Every sports team outside of Texas should refuse to play games in that state. Pay or no pay, it is insulting to ask African American athletes to risk their lives and their health for the entertainment and profit of a state so eager to deny them their very humanity.

What Texas, and lawmakers in several other states, are now endeavoring to do is much worse than the infamous compromise in America’s original Constitution that counted slaves as three-fifths of a human being. They are seeking to devalue the lives of people of color completely. And the fact that they actually believe (and probably correctly) that they can profit politically and financially by doing this speaks volumes of how much power these Nazis, masquerading as Republicans, are gaining in the United States.

So enough with the politeness. I wish these words could scream off the page. I wish a hammer of knowledge would beat some sense into those oblivious people who fail to realize that America and its democracy are on the brink of destruction, and it is entering the point of no return. Remember being imprisoned for the Putsch did not stop Hitler: It only made him more dangerous. And if America does not come to its senses soon, Trump’s January 6th Putsch harbingers the same result.

For commentators and writers with a semblance of conscience still left, please stop calling these right-wing politicians, pundits, and media “conservatives.” Being labelled a conservative carries with it a shroud of respectability, rationality, and reason—virtues these vicious demagogues totally lack.

After all, as I said above, they are willing to exploit racism, destroy democracy, wage war, and risk people’s lives to carry out their self-serving political agendas.

So, call them what they are: NAZIS.

There, I said it. Now it remains to be seen how many others will finally say it too.