Putin Speaks With Leaders of UAE, Qatar, Bahrain and Saudi Arabia on Iran Escalation

On March 2, Russian President Vladimir Putin held a series of telephone conversations with leaders of key Gulf states amid the sharp escalation surrounding Iran.

Photo: kremlin.ru by Kremlin Press Service, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Vladimir Putin

According to the Kremlin, discussions focused on the consequences of the US-Israeli military operation against Iran and Tehran's retaliatory actions.

Call With the President of the United Arab Emirates

During his conversation with UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the leaders discussed what the Kremlin described as "unprecedented tragic events in the Middle East” in the context of American-Israeli aggression against Iran and Tehran's forceful response.

The Emirati leader noted that Iranian strikes had affected his country, despite the UAE not allowing its territory to be used as a launchpad for attacks on Iran. He stated that such actions were therefore unjustified.

Putin expressed readiness to convey these concerns to Tehran and offered Russia's assistance in stabilizing the broader regional situation.

Discussion With the Emir of Qatar

Putin also spoke with the Emir of Qatar, Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani. The Kremlin said the main focus was the acute crisis in the Middle East triggered by what Moscow termed American-Israeli aggression against Iran.

The escalation was described as a flagrant violation of international law that has led to grave and tragic consequences for the Iranian people.

Both sides expressed hope that Iran's retaliatory actions would not harm civilians or civilian infrastructure in neighboring countries. The Qatari Emir reportedly thanked Russia for supporting regional states during the current complex situation.

Exchange With the King of Bahrain

In a separate call with King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain, Putin discussed what the Kremlin characterized as an unprecedented escalation bringing the region to the brink of full-scale war with unpredictable consequences.

Both leaders emphasized the urgent need for a cessation of hostilities. Putin reaffirmed Russia's readiness to use all available channels to promote de-escalation and regional stabilization.

Talks With Saudi Crown Prince

Putin also held a telephone conversation with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud. The leaders examined in detail the deterioration of the security situation following the US-Israeli armed operation against Iran.

The Russian president stressed the necessity of resolving the crisis through political and diplomatic means. According to the Kremlin, the Saudi Crown Prince expressed the view that Russia could play a constructive and stabilizing role, given its working relations with both Iran and Gulf countries.

As tensions remain high across the region, Moscow appears to be positioning itself as a potential intermediary capable of facilitating dialogue between Tehran and Arab Gulf states while urging restraint from all parties involved.