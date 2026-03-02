World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Andrey Mihayloff

Brent at $100, Gold at $6,000? Energy Shock After Iran Blocks Strait of Hormuz

World » Asia

A joint US-Israeli military operation launched in late February against Iran has sharply escalated tensions in the Middle East, triggering massive missile exchanges and immediate economic consequences. After the campaign began, Iranian authorities moved to close the Strait of Hormuz, a vital maritime artery for global energy supplies, sending shockwaves through commodity markets.

The bulk carrier Thamesborg ran aground in Franklin Strait.
Photo: The Canadian Coast Guard's "First Arctic" channel is licensed free for commercial use.
The bulk carrier Thamesborg ran aground in Franklin Strait.

Oil Prices Spike as Hormuz Traffic Halts

The Strait of Hormuz previously handled roughly one-third of global seaborne oil trade, making it one of the most strategically important chokepoints in the world. Tehran's decision to suspend traffic through the corridor stunned global energy traders and sharply reduced supply expectations.

During trading on Monday, March 2, Brent crude briefly surged to $81.5 per barrel, its highest level since January of the previous year. Prices later corrected to around $77.5, but the benchmark remained significantly above pre-escalation levels.

Analysts warn that current prices may not represent the ceiling. If the confrontation between Iran and the United States expands into a broader regional war involving multiple Middle Eastern states, oil could break the psychological $100 per barrel threshold. In a worst-case scenario, some forecasts place Brent between $150 and even $200-300 per barrel, reflecting severe supply disruption.

Gold and Silver Rally on Safe-Haven Demand

As oil climbed, precious metals followed. Gold futures on the Comex exchange rose more than 3 percent during Monday trading, briefly reaching $5,425 per troy ounce. Silver showed a similar trajectory, gaining over 3 percent to trade near $96.25.

Market strategists expect the upward trend in safe-haven assets to persist amid geopolitical uncertainty. Some projections suggest that gold could approach $5,800 per ounce if hostilities evolve into a prolonged regional conflict. Analysts note that the most rapid gains often occur in the early weeks of military escalation, when uncertainty peaks and investors seek protection from volatility.

Shipping and LNG Trade at Risk

The closure of the Strait of Hormuz threatens not only crude oil flows but also shipments of liquefied natural gas. The corridor serves as a critical passage for Gulf exporters supplying Asian and European markets.

Even before the military campaign began, freight rates for very large crude carriers traveling from the Middle East to China had nearly tripled, reaching approximately $151,000 per day by late February. With the outbreak of hostilities and rising risks of missile strikes on maritime routes, charter costs could climb further.

Industry observers warn that tanker availability may decline sharply, echoing shipping disruptions seen during previous regional crises. Prolonged instability could strain global supply chains at a time when the world economy remains fragile after pandemic-era disruptions and heightened trade tensions.

The Strait of Hormuz remains one of the world's most critical economic pressure points, and any sustained closure risks amplifying inflation, destabilizing energy markets, and slowing global growth.

As the military situation unfolds, commodity markets will likely remain highly sensitive to developments on the ground, with energy and precious metals acting as immediate barometers of geopolitical risk.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Andrey Mihayloff
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
News All >
Now reading
NATO’s Shadow Over the Caspian: The Fall of Iran Could Be Catastrophic for Russia
Asia
NATO’s Shadow Over the Caspian: The Fall of Iran Could Be Catastrophic for Russia
Tomahawk Block Va and Iran’s Mosaic Defense: How Iran Survived the First 48 Hours
Hotspots and Incidents
Tomahawk Block Va and Iran’s Mosaic Defense: How Iran Survived the First 48 Hours
Iran Has Fallen, Khamenei Is Dead
Hotspots and Incidents
Iran Has Fallen, Khamenei Is Dead
Popular
Iran's Military Leadership Eliminated Completely in One Day

A sweeping US-Israeli military operation killed Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and top commanders, triggering retaliatory missile and drone strikes across Israel and multiple Gulf states

Iran's Military Leadership Eliminated Completely in One Day
Iran Holds 2,500 Ballistic Missiles, Rebuilds Missile Arsenal After June War
Iran Holds 2,500 Ballistic Missiles, Rebuilds Missile Arsenal After June War
Decapitation Strategy Fails? Iran Still Standing Without Supreme Leader
Missile Barrage Across Six Countries Reshapes the Rules of War in the Middle East
Brent at $100, Gold at $6,000? Energy Shock After Iran Blocks Strait of Hormuz Andrey Mihayloff Decapitation Strategy Fails? Iran Still Standing Without Supreme Leader Lyuba Lulko Ukraine's Nuclear Hunger Games: From Dirty Bombs to TN75 Alexander Shtorm
Iran Has Fallen, Khamenei Is Dead
Video Shows Pilot of Downed F-15 Fighter in SUV Trunk
US Air Force F-15 Downed in Kuwaiti Airspace, Pilot Detained
US Air Force F-15 Downed in Kuwaiti Airspace, Pilot Detained
Last materials
Iran Showcases F-4 Phantom Jets to Strike US Bases
Tactical Success, No Strategic Victory: The Paradox of the Iran War
Israel Uses Laser Defense to Intercept Hezbollah Rockets
Tomahawk Block Va and Iran’s Mosaic Defense: How Iran Survived the First 48 Hours
Iran Strikes Saudi Aramco’s Ras Tanura Refinery, Shaking Global Oil Markets
Iran Claims Strike on Netanyahu’s Office as Israel Expands Offensive in Lebanon
Businessman, Former Chechen Senator Umar Dzhabrailov Kills Self in Moscow
Video Shows Pilot of Downed F-15 Fighter in SUV Trunk
US Air Force F-15 Downed in Kuwaiti Airspace, Pilot Detained
Iran Holds 2,500 Ballistic Missiles, Rebuilds Missile Arsenal After June War
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.