In 2024, European Union (EU) countries invested a total of $188 billion into Russia's economy, RIA Novosti reports based on data from national statistical agencies.
Companies registered in Cyprus contributed the largest share, investing $101.6 billion into the Russian market. German legal entities ranked second with $19.3 billion, followed by Dutch firms at $15.3 billion.
Other notable EU contributors included France ($15.1 billion), Italy ($13 billion), and Austria ($9 billion). Luxembourg invested $7.5 billion, while Hungary added over $1 billion, rounding out the top ten foreign investors in Russia.
According to the European Commission, EU countries have frozen €210 billion of Russian central bank assets. Belgium holds €180 billion, France accounts for around €20 billion, and the remaining funds are split between Germany and Luxembourg.
Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!
Debate continues in Russia over why bridges and tunnels in Ukraine are not designated as priority targets and why there is no political will to deploy the Oreshnik missile against them