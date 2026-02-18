'Moment of Truth': Moscow Responds to Zelensky’s Statements on Negotiations

Russian political figures reacted strongly to statements made by Volodymyr Zelensky after negotiations in Geneva, with several officials arguing that rhetoric will not influence the course of talks.

Senator Calls It 'Moment of Truth'

In remarks to RIA Novosti, Sergei Perminov, a member of the Federation Council, stated that a decisive phase has begun for the Ukrainian leader, emphasizing the need for firm agreements that address what Moscow describes as the root causes of the conflict.

Perminov commented on Zelensky's earlier criticism of Vladimir Medinsky, the head of the Russian delegation in Geneva. Zelensky dismissed Medinsky's references to historical aspects of the conflict, saying there was "no time for that.”

Criticism of Zelensky's Language

Perminov argued that harsh language will not help the Ukrainian president. He noted that tensions often rise when political expectations clash with reality, regardless of a leader's position or background.

The senator also pointed out that Medinsky adheres to positions formulated during earlier discussions, which Russian officials say the Foreign Ministry confirmed alongside statements from Donald Trump.

Lawmakers and Analysts Defend Medinsky

Leonid Slutsky, chairman of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs, stated that the Ukrainian leadership could benefit from a deeper understanding of historical issues. He claimed Zelensky's remarks reflected a lack of intellectual depth.

Separately, political analyst Konstantin Blokhin told Gazeta.Ru that Medinsky's firm negotiating stance remains justified. Blokhin argued that previous rounds of talks collapsed due to Kyiv's actions and warned that negotiators must demonstrate resilience.

According to Blokhin, negotiations with Ukraine have consistently resembled a struggle of positions rather than straightforward diplomacy, and the Geneva meeting followed that pattern.

Debate Over the State of Negotiations

Media reports described the Geneva talks as difficult, with some outlets suggesting that disagreements between delegations stalled progress. Russian commentators rejected that interpretation and placed responsibility on Kyiv's approach.

Zelensky previously acknowledged that the opening day of discussions proved challenging while expressing gratitude to US representatives for their attention to detail and patience during exchanges with Russian officials.