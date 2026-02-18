World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

'Moment of Truth': Moscow Responds to Zelensky’s Statements on Negotiations

World

Russian political figures reacted strongly to statements made by Volodymyr Zelensky after negotiations in Geneva, with several officials arguing that rhetoric will not influence the course of talks.

President's end-of-year press conference. (53410367338)
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by President Of Ukraine from Україна, https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/
President's end-of-year press conference. (53410367338)

Senator Calls It 'Moment of Truth'

In remarks to RIA Novosti, Sergei Perminov, a member of the Federation Council, stated that a decisive phase has begun for the Ukrainian leader, emphasizing the need for firm agreements that address what Moscow describes as the root causes of the conflict.

Perminov commented on Zelensky's earlier criticism of Vladimir Medinsky, the head of the Russian delegation in Geneva. Zelensky dismissed Medinsky's references to historical aspects of the conflict, saying there was "no time for that.”

Criticism of Zelensky's Language

Perminov argued that harsh language will not help the Ukrainian president. He noted that tensions often rise when political expectations clash with reality, regardless of a leader's position or background.

The senator also pointed out that Medinsky adheres to positions formulated during earlier discussions, which Russian officials say the Foreign Ministry confirmed alongside statements from Donald Trump.

Lawmakers and Analysts Defend Medinsky

Leonid Slutsky, chairman of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs, stated that the Ukrainian leadership could benefit from a deeper understanding of historical issues. He claimed Zelensky's remarks reflected a lack of intellectual depth.

Separately, political analyst Konstantin Blokhin told Gazeta.Ru that Medinsky's firm negotiating stance remains justified. Blokhin argued that previous rounds of talks collapsed due to Kyiv's actions and warned that negotiators must demonstrate resilience.

According to Blokhin, negotiations with Ukraine have consistently resembled a struggle of positions rather than straightforward diplomacy, and the Geneva meeting followed that pattern.

Debate Over the State of Negotiations

Media reports described the Geneva talks as difficult, with some outlets suggesting that disagreements between delegations stalled progress. Russian commentators rejected that interpretation and placed responsibility on Kyiv's approach.

Zelensky previously acknowledged that the opening day of discussions proved challenging while expressing gratitude to US representatives for their attention to detail and patience during exchanges with Russian officials.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Petr Ermilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
Now reading
Aurus Senat Gets New Armoured Design to Fit Putin's Style
Auto
Aurus Senat Gets New Armoured Design to Fit Putin's Style
Russia Destroys Ukraine's US-Made AN/TPQ-36 Counter-Battery Radar
Hotspots and Incidents
Russia Destroys Ukraine's US-Made AN/TPQ-36 Counter-Battery Radar
Popular
Russian Navy Ready to Break Through Western Maritime Blockades

Senior Russian official Nikolai Patrushev has warned that the Russian Navy stands ready to protect national maritime routes and break potential blockades amid growing tensions with Western states.

Russian Navy Ready to Break Through Western Maritime Blockades
Russia Destroys Ukraine's US-Made AN/TPQ-36 Counter-Battery Radar
Russia Destroys Ukraine's US-Made AN/TPQ-36 Counter-Battery Radar
Russian R-37M vs US AIM-120D: Report Highlights Range Differences
Explosion Rocks Military Commandant’s Office Near St. Petersburg
Chinese New Year: Customs, Symbolism, and the Family Reunion Night Angela Antonova Private Sector Supports Record-Breaking US Independence Day Festivities Oleg Artyukov Maslenitsa Week: Russians Bid Farewell to Winter 2026 Andrey Mihayloff
Budanov Wants Swift Peace: Ukrainian Delegation Splits Over US-Led Agreement in Geneva
Aurus Senat Gets New Armoured Design to Fit Putin's Style
Russian Military and Starlink: Officials Reveal Unusual Battlefield Use
Russian Military and Starlink: Officials Reveal Unusual Battlefield Use
Last materials
Russia, US, and Ukraine Conclude High-Stakes Geneva Meeting
All-Inclusive or Not? Smart Meal Strategies for Different Destinations
Why Daily Movement Beats Gym Workouts for Sustainable Fat Loss
Sprouted Onions: Safe to Eat or Time to Toss?
Scientists Challenge Pink Noise Benefits: Deep Sleep and REM Affected
Russian Military and Starlink: Officials Reveal Unusual Battlefield Use
Aurus Senat Gets New Armoured Design to Fit Putin's Style
Chinese New Year: Customs, Symbolism, and the Family Reunion Night
Russian R-37M vs US AIM-120D: Report Highlights Range Differences
Germany Halts ASUS and Acer PC Sales After Nokia Patent Dispute
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.