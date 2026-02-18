Russia, US, and Ukraine Conclude High-Stakes Geneva Meeting

Russia, Ukraine, and the United States concluded two days of negotiations in Geneva, according to the head of the Russian delegation, Vladimir Medinsky, an aide to the Russian president.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Svklimkin, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/ Vladimir Medinsky in 2025

Lengthy and Tense Discussions

On the second day, February 18, talks continued for two hours. The first day, February 17, lasted nearly six hours. A source within the negotiation group told RBC that the initial exchanges unfolded under "very tense” conditions.

Participants held discussions across several formats, including Russia-US, Russia-Ukraine, and trilateral meetings involving all three sides.

Medinsky: Talks Were Difficult but Businesslike

Speaking to journalists, Vladimir Medinsky characterized the negotiations as heavy yet pragmatic.

"As you know, the talks lasted two days: very long sessions yesterday in different formats, followed by another two hours today,” he stated.

The Russian delegation leader added that a new round of negotiations on the Ukrainian settlement will take place soon.

Military and Political Consultations Continue

The head of the Ukrainian delegation, Rustem Umerov, secretary of Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council, reported that the second day proceeded in the form of consultations between military and political groups.

"We are working to clarify the parameters and mechanics of the decisions discussed yesterday. We remain focused on substantive work. We will provide additional information on the outcomes,” he wrote.

Later, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that the agenda would address humanitarian issues, specifically steps related to prisoner exchanges and the release of civilians.

Conflicting Assessments From the US and Media

Following the first day, US special envoy Steve Witkoff emphasized what he described as a diplomatic achievement by the current American administration, noting that it had brought the sides together and produced meaningful progress.

At the same time, Axios, citing two sources, reported that negotiations had reached an impasse due to positions presented by Vladimir Medinsky.

Delegations and Broader Agenda

The negotiations took place behind closed doors at the InterContinental hotel in Geneva. Vladimir Medinsky led the Russian delegation, which included between 15 and 20 participants, among them Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin and Admiral Igor Kostyukov, head of the Main Directorate of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces.

Kirill Dmitriev, the Russian president's special representative for investment and economic cooperation, also arrived in Geneva for separate discussions with US officials on restoring Russia-US relations. He did not participate in the trilateral negotiations.

The Kremlin signaled a broader agenda compared with earlier meetings held in the United Arab Emirates.