Zelensky Warns of 'Terrible Loss' if Russia Wins, Reveals Official Military Casualties

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky spoke about possible concessions to Russia in the interest of peace during an interview with France 2. He said that even a frozen conflict that preserves the current positions of Ukrainian and Russian forces would already represent a major concession by Kyiv.

Photo: president.gov.ua by PRESIDENT OF UKRAINE VOLODYMYR ZELENSKYY Official website, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/ Volodymyr Zelensky

"Let's be honest. If we talk about a frozen conflict, which I never wanted, but if we freeze the front line and keep the positions as they are, that is already a huge concession on our part," he said.

Zelensky previously stated that Ukraine would not agree to compromises that violate its territorial integrity. He noted that the sides have failed to find a solution on Donbas. According to the Ukrainian president, Washington has proposed creating a free economic zone in the part of the region controlled by the Armed Forces of Ukraine, but Kyiv insists that these territories must remain under Ukrainian control.

'A Terrible Loss' if Russia Wins

Zelensky warned that Ukraine would face an "absolutely terrible loss” if Russia were to win the war, arguing that the country would become part of Russia.

"If we lose our independence, if we become part of Russia, that would be an absolutely terrible loss.” Volodymyr Zelensky, President of Ukraine

He expressed confidence that this outcome would not happen. In his view, a battlefield defeat would cost Ukraine the independence it has preserved until now.

In September, Zelensky said that Russia allegedly seeks to take control of all Ukrainian territory and that such an outcome would constitute victory for Russian President Vladimir Putin. "For him, that would be a victory. And until he achieves it, the victory is on our side,” Zelensky said.

Official Military Losses and Prisoner Exchange

In the same interview with the French broadcaster, Zelensky disclosed official figures for Ukrainian military losses.

"Ukraine's official battlefield losses amount to 55,000 soldiers, both professional and mobilized.”

He stressed that this figure does not include those currently listed as missing in action, whom he described as "a large number.”

Zelensky also announced an upcoming prisoner exchange. "There will be a significant step: we expect an exchange of prisoners of war in the near future,” the Ukrainian president wrote. He did not specify possible dates.

In addition, he urged a "realistic” end to the conflict. He argued that Western partners must provide Kyiv with security guarantees and apply pressure on Moscow "so that people in Ukraine feel that the situation is genuinely moving toward peace.”

Russia Says Its Position Remains Unchanged

Russia has never changed its position on resolving the conflict in Ukraine, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

He recalled that Russian President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly expressed Moscow's interest in a diplomatic settlement.

"We have never changed our demands, unlike many other participants in this political process. They moved the goalposts many times.” Sergey Lavrov, Foreign Minister of Russia

Lavrov also named those he considers responsible for undermining the outcomes of the talks in Anchorage, blaming European politicians and the president of Ukraine.