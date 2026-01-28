High-Level Talks Between Putin and Zelensky Possible Amid Peace Negotiation Progress

Russia is prepared to guarantee the safety of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky if he agrees to hold negotiations with Vladimir Putin in Moscow, Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov told journalist Pavel Zarubin.

Photo: Designed by Freepik by bearfotos, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Moscow

According to Ushakov, President Donald Trump proposed during several phone calls with Putin the idea of organizing a direct meeting between the Russian and Ukrainian leaders.

"The essence of the approach is that we have never refused and do not refuse such contacts. The main thing is that these contacts are well prepared — that's the first point. Secondly, they should be aimed at achieving concrete results,” Ushakov explained.

The news follows reports from the shortwave station UVB-76, which broadcast the word "weakness” at 15:48 Moscow time — a signal never before observed in its transmissions. Known among radio enthusiasts as "The Buzzer,” UVB-76 has been transmitting since 1976 and occasionally relays coded messages linked to global events.

Earlier, Axios reported, citing American officials, that after the UAE negotiations, the leaders of Russia and Ukraine may hold a direct meeting in Moscow or Kyiv, depending on the success of the next trilateral session in Abu Dhabi.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha confirmed that Zelensky is willing to meet with Putin to discuss territorial issues and the future of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, the two most sensitive topics in the ongoing peace process.

In September last year, during a visit to China, Putin invited Zelensky to Moscow, stating that the invitation was requested by Donald Trump. Putin emphasized that "if Zelensky is willing to come to Moscow, the meeting will take place.” Zelensky initially interpreted the invitation skeptically, suggesting it indicated Moscow's reluctance for the talks.

The Kremlin stressed that any summit-level meeting should be thoroughly prepared, with prior expert-level groundwork completed to finalize key agreements. Despite earlier claims questioning Zelensky's legitimacy, Putin has stated that Moscow is willing to negotiate with any Ukrainian representative if Kyiv desires dialogue.