World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

High-Level Talks Between Putin and Zelensky Possible Amid Peace Negotiation Progress

World

Russia is prepared to guarantee the safety of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky if he agrees to hold negotiations with Vladimir Putin in Moscow, Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov told journalist Pavel Zarubin.

Moscow
Photo: Designed by Freepik by bearfotos, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
Moscow

According to Ushakov, President Donald Trump proposed during several phone calls with Putin the idea of organizing a direct meeting between the Russian and Ukrainian leaders.

"The essence of the approach is that we have never refused and do not refuse such contacts. The main thing is that these contacts are well prepared — that's the first point. Secondly, they should be aimed at achieving concrete results,” Ushakov explained.

The news follows reports from the shortwave station UVB-76, which broadcast the word "weakness” at 15:48 Moscow time — a signal never before observed in its transmissions. Known among radio enthusiasts as "The Buzzer,” UVB-76 has been transmitting since 1976 and occasionally relays coded messages linked to global events.

Earlier, Axios reported, citing American officials, that after the UAE negotiations, the leaders of Russia and Ukraine may hold a direct meeting in Moscow or Kyiv, depending on the success of the next trilateral session in Abu Dhabi.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha confirmed that Zelensky is willing to meet with Putin to discuss territorial issues and the future of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, the two most sensitive topics in the ongoing peace process.

In September last year, during a visit to China, Putin invited Zelensky to Moscow, stating that the invitation was requested by Donald Trump. Putin emphasized that "if Zelensky is willing to come to Moscow, the meeting will take place.” Zelensky initially interpreted the invitation skeptically, suggesting it indicated Moscow's reluctance for the talks.

The Kremlin stressed that any summit-level meeting should be thoroughly prepared, with prior expert-level groundwork completed to finalize key agreements. Despite earlier claims questioning Zelensky's legitimacy, Putin has stated that Moscow is willing to negotiate with any Ukrainian representative if Kyiv desires dialogue.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Anton Kulikov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
Now reading
Soviet Diesel Cars: Experiments, Exports, and Limited Success
Auto
Soviet Diesel Cars: Experiments, Exports, and Limited Success
Ukraine Confirms Russia Is Using Starlink-Equipped Drones
Hotspots and Incidents
Ukraine Confirms Russia Is Using Starlink-Equipped Drones
Popular
Turkey Leads Talks on Expanding Black Sea Military Cooperation

Turkey has launched confidential talks on creating a new Black Sea naval alliance that could reshape regional security under Ankara’s leadership

Turkey Quietly Pushes for New Black Sea Naval Alliance
Ukraine Confirms Russia Is Using Starlink-Equipped Drones
Kyiv Says Russian Drones Using Starlink Reach Deeper Into Ukraine
Zelensky Signals Readiness to Meet Putin Over Territories and Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant
Why Brussels Is Wary of a Romania–Moldova Union Scenario
Romania Signals Readiness for Moldova Union as EU Weighs Regional Risks Lyuba Lulko Soviet Diesel Cars: Experiments, Exports, and Limited Success Sergey Mileshkin Russia Considers Legalizing Online Casinos as Budget Seeks 100 Billion Rubles a Year Alexander Shtorm
Russian Forces Start Leaving Qamishli as Damascus Expands Control
Putin Responds to Calls to Spare Ukrainian Infrastructure Amid Ongoing Drone Threats
Why Diesel Passenger Cars Never Took Off in the USSR
Why Diesel Passenger Cars Never Took Off in the USSR
Last materials
Iran Prepares for War: Underground Missile Bases and the US Carrier Threat
Kremlin Dismisses US Think Tank Report on Russian Losses in Ukraine Conflict
Kenyan Eco-Activist Sets Guinness World Record by Hugging a Tree for 72 Hours
Two Peace Deals for Ukraine: Kyiv Proposes Separate Agreements with the US and Russia
Man Who Returns Home from USA Linked to Suitcase Body Case
Russian Geran Drones Strike Train Carrying Ukrainian Troops in Kharkiv Region
Ukraine Open to Direct Zelensky–Putin Talks on ZNPP and Territorial Issues
Turkey Quietly Pushes for New Black Sea Naval Alliance
Romania Signals Readiness for Moldova Union as EU Weighs Regional Risks
Why Rosehip Oil Becomes a Skincare Essential After Forty
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.