Cuban Soldiers Paid $1,000 Monthly in Secret Rotations to Venezuela

Cuban IL-96 Plane Rotates Military Personnel Between Havana and Caracas

A Cubana de Aviación Ilyushin IL-96 aircraft is reportedly transporting Cuban military personnel between Havana and Caracas, rotating troops to replace outgoing servicemen with new volunteers, according to the Cuban outlet 14ymedio citing a source close to Cuban security forces.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by U-95, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/ Ilyushin Il-96-300 de Cubana de Aviación

Secret Military Rotations

The flights, officially described by Cuban authorities as repatriation missions for doctors and civilian staff, primarily carry soldiers. The source reported that new troops, hired on a voluntary basis, receive an additional $1,000 per month on top of their regular Cuban salary.

"This is a thousand dollars per month in addition to their salary in Cuba,” the source told 14ymedio.

The IL-96, the only aircraft of its type in Cuba's civilian fleet, has completed nine round trips to Caracas since the US captured Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro. It has also transported Cuban soldiers wounded during American operations back to Havana. The aircraft typically operates from remote runways and is exclusively handled by military personnel, who restrict access to civilians except for those deemed completely trustworthy.

Current Movements and Observations

The FlightWatcher account on social media platform X reports that flight CU-T1250 is currently en route from Havana to Venezuela.

US Response and Potential Pressure Measures

Earlier, Politico reported that Washington is considering additional measures against the Cuban government, including a potential full maritime blockade to halt oil imports. The initiative is supported by critics of the Cuban regime within President Donald Trump's circle and by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.