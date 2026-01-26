World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Cuban Soldiers Paid $1,000 Monthly in Secret Rotations to Venezuela

Cuban IL-96 Plane Rotates Military Personnel Between Havana and Caracas
World

A Cubana de Aviación Ilyushin IL-96 aircraft is reportedly transporting Cuban military personnel between Havana and Caracas, rotating troops to replace outgoing servicemen with new volunteers, according to the Cuban outlet 14ymedio citing a source close to Cuban security forces.

Ilyushin Il-96-300 de Cubana de Aviación
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by U-95, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/
Ilyushin Il-96-300 de Cubana de Aviación

Secret Military Rotations

The flights, officially described by Cuban authorities as repatriation missions for doctors and civilian staff, primarily carry soldiers. The source reported that new troops, hired on a voluntary basis, receive an additional $1,000 per month on top of their regular Cuban salary.

"This is a thousand dollars per month in addition to their salary in Cuba,” the source told 14ymedio.

The IL-96, the only aircraft of its type in Cuba's civilian fleet, has completed nine round trips to Caracas since the US captured Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro. It has also transported Cuban soldiers wounded during American operations back to Havana. The aircraft typically operates from remote runways and is exclusively handled by military personnel, who restrict access to civilians except for those deemed completely trustworthy.

Current Movements and Observations

The FlightWatcher account on social media platform X reports that flight CU-T1250 is currently en route from Havana to Venezuela.

US Response and Potential Pressure Measures

Earlier, Politico reported that Washington is considering additional measures against the Cuban government, including a potential full maritime blockade to halt oil imports. The initiative is supported by critics of the Cuban regime within President Donald Trump's circle and by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Anton Kulikov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
Now reading
Kremlin: Territorial Element of Anchorage Peace Formula Fundamental for Russia
World
Kremlin: Territorial Element of Anchorage Peace Formula Fundamental for Russia
Russia to Rain Nuclear Blood and Fire on Germany and UK
Europe
Russia to Rain Nuclear Blood and Fire on Germany and UK
Popular
Global Firepower 2026: Russia Ranks Second, Surpassing China in Military Power

Russia has surpassed China to claim second place in the Global Firepower 2026 ranking, reshaping the balance of global military power behind the United States

Russia Overtakes China to Become the World’s Second-Strongest Military in 2026
Ukrainian Officer Admits Thousands Died in Failed Krynky Operation
Thousands of Ukrainian Soldiers Killed in Krynky Operation, Officer Says
Six Azov Members Captured Near Dymytrov After Ukrainian Units Encircled
Estonian Foreign Minister Accuses Schroeder of Pushing Europe Back to Failed Russia Policy
Born After Victory: The Rise and Fall of Soviet Pobeda Sport Cars Sergey Mileshkin Billions Lost: How US Officials Profited from COVID Relief Programs Lyuba Lulko Silver, Gold, and Platinum Surge to Historic Peaks Amid Dollar Weakness Oleg Artyukov
Ukrainian Army Shifts Tactics as Syrskyi Focuses on Weakening Russia’s Advance
Energy Crisis Drives 500,000–600,000 People Out of Kyiv
Witkoff Praises Putin's Interpreter During Key Ukraine Negotiations
Witkoff Praises Putin's Interpreter During Key Ukraine Negotiations
Last materials
US Envoy Steve Witkoff Calls Putin’s Interpreter 'Legend' Ahead of Kremlin Talks
Ukraine’s Top Commander Sets New Priority: Crippling Russia’s Offensive Power
EU Approves Total Ban on Russian LNG and Pipeline Gas Starting in 2027
Estonia Slams Schroeder’s Appeal to Restore Energy Ties With Russia
Kremlin: Territorial Element of Anchorage Peace Formula Fundamental for Russia
Ukrainian Officer Admits Thousands Died in Failed Krynky Operation
Azov Fighters Surrender Near Dymytrov as Russian Forces Eliminate Encircled Units
Up to 600,000 Residents Leave Kyiv as Heating and Energy Crisis Deepens
Russia Overtakes China to Become the World’s Second-Strongest Military in 2026
Born After Victory: The Rise and Fall of Soviet Pobeda Sport Cars
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.