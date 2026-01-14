American Visa Freeze Leaves Russian Tourists Locked Out of the US

US Suspends Visa Issuance for Russians, Effectively Halting Travel Flows

The US State Department has decided to suspend the processing of visas for citizens of Russia and 74 other countries while it reviews its vetting procedures. According to Fox News, the television network gained access to a confidential internal document outlining the decision.

UPDATE: The US State Department will suspend the issuance of immigration visas only to citizens of Russia and 74 other countries, Fox News later said after reviewing a confidential document. Two hours earlier, the channel reported that the US would suspend all visas to citizens of these countries, but later corrected the report. The decision will take effect on January 21.

Visa Suspension Takes Effect Indefinitely

The suspension will come into force on January 21 and will remain in effect for an indefinite period. In addition to Russia, the list includes Somalia, Afghanistan, Brazil, Iran, Iraq, Egypt, Nigeria, Thailand, Yemen, and several other countries.

The Russian Union of Travel Industry, known as RST, told RBC that demand for US visas among Russian citizens had increased over the past year. During the first nine months of 2025, approximately 162,000 Russian nationals visited the United States, a figure 10 percent higher than during the same period in 2024. Before the pandemic, in 2019, around 220,000 Russians traveled to the US.

RST representatives emphasized that US visa processing inside Russia had already remained unavailable for years, forcing applicants to travel abroad to submit documents. With the new decision, even that option effectively disappears for an undefined period.

"Under the conditions of a visa issuance suspension, the tourist flow from Russia to the United States effectively stops for an indefinite period,” RST representatives concluded.

Tourism Impact and Political Context

Alexander Bragin, director of the Association of Tourist Aggregators, told RBC that the United States has not ranked as a popular destination for Russian tourists for several years. He cited visa difficulties and the absence of direct flights as the main reasons. According to Bragin, hotel and airfare bookings to the US made by Russian travelers through domestic platforms accounted for less than one percent of all outbound bookings last year.

He added that the new restrictions primarily affect Russians whose close relatives live in the United States rather than mass tourism.

Earlier, the US State Department reported that it revoked more than 100,000 foreign visas in 2025, including around 8,000 student visas, citing national security concerns. In September 2025, the department also updated nonimmigrant visa rules, requiring applicants to schedule interviews at US embassies or consulates in their country of citizenship or permanent residence. For Russian citizens, authorities designated Astana and Warsaw as application locations because the US does not conduct regular visa operations in Russia.

In December, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov stated that Russia does not plan to introduce reciprocal measures in response to US visa restrictions. He stressed that Moscow seeks to preserve contacts and exchanges, noting the importance of maintaining human ties.

The US Embassy announced back in June 2021 that it would stop issuing visas in Russia due to severe staff reductions. The decision followed Russia's move to limit embassy operations and classify the US as an unfriendly country amid sanctions and diplomatic expulsions. President Vladimir Putin later signed a decree restricting the hiring of staff for diplomatic missions from countries deemed unfriendly to Russia.