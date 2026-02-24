Mass Shawarma Poisoning: 87 People Fall Ill in Perm Region

Authorities in Russia's Perm Region reported a mass food poisoning incident that left dozens of people ill after visiting a café in the city of Kungur. According to the Investigative Committee of Russia, 87 individuals sought medical assistance following the outbreak. The court later imposed a fine on the café's owner for violating sanitary regulations, though the exact amount was not disclosed.

Photo: creativecommons by avlxyz, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/ Shawarma

The incident occurred in late January at the Shaurma-kosmos café. Medical examinations confirmed that the affected customers were diagnosed with salmonellosis and related illnesses. Officials noted that children were among those who fell ill.

The owner of the establishment, born in 1992 and also operating two additional food service venues, became the central figure in the criminal investigation. During the preliminary inquiry, authorities placed his property under arrest, with the total value exceeding 800,000 rubles.

Investigators documented multiple breaches of sanitary norms and food safety requirements. The café reportedly lacked bactericidal equipment, and staff failed to maintain proper separation within the technological workflow. This led to direct contact between raw food preparations and ready-to-eat products. Laboratory tests further detected salmonella bacteria in chicken meat used at the venue.

The case has renewed public discussion about food safety risks associated with popular street foods. Consumer protection specialists have previously warned that sauces and marinades may present elevated health risks if prepared or stored improperly.