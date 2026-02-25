World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Deadly Drone Strike Hits Smolensk Chemical Plant, Four Killed

Incidents

Four people were killed and ten others were injured following an attack attributed to the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the civilian chemical enterprise PJSC Dorogobuzh in the city of Dorogobuzh, Smolensk Region. The official figures were released by regional governor Vasily Anokhin.

Fireman
Photo: t.me/mchs_official by EMERCOM of Russia
Fireman

Authorities Confirm Casualties and Emergency Response

According to Anokhin, all of the injured were employees of the chemical plant. Emergency medical teams transported them to healthcare facilities, although officials did not disclose details regarding their conditions.

Rescue services are currently working at the site. Fire outbreaks have been localized. Authorities are also considering the evacuation of residents from a nearby settlement to minimize potential risks to the population.

Residents Describe Night of Explosions

Local residents reported powerful shockwaves during the incident. One Dorogobuzh resident compared the force of the blasts to an earthquake, stating that explosions were audible throughout the night. Another resident reported observing helicopters in the area.

Industrial Damage and Infrastructure Disruptions

PJSC Dorogobuzh produces nitrogen fertilizers. Reports indicate that the impacts affected ammonia and nitrate production workshops, triggering a fire at the facility. Additional reports mention a possible strike on the Dorogobuzh Thermal Power Plant.

Residents have also reported temporary utility disruptions, including the absence of water supply in residential buildings.

Air Defense Activity Overnight

The Russian Ministry of Defense stated that air defense systems intercepted 69 Ukrainian drones across multiple regions during the night of February 25. Fourteen unmanned aerial vehicles were reportedly destroyed over the Smolensk Region.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Petr Ermilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
Now reading
Russian Authorities Investigate Telegram Founder Pavel Durov Over Terrorism Allegations
Russia
Russian Authorities Investigate Telegram Founder Pavel Durov Over Terrorism Allegations
Seven Most Beneficial Vegetables to Eat During Lent for Spring Immunity
Society
Seven Most Beneficial Vegetables to Eat During Lent for Spring Immunity
Sukhoi Su-34 Fighter Emerges as World’s Longest-Range Tactical Combat Aircraft
World
Sukhoi Su-34 Fighter Emerges as World’s Longest-Range Tactical Combat Aircraft
Popular
Vladimir Putin Issues Nuclear Warning as Russia Alleges Western 'Dirty Bomb' Plans

Russia intensifies its rhetoric on nuclear risks as Vladimir Putin and Russian intelligence agencies accuse Western powers of exploring dangerous escalation scenarios in the Ukraine conflict

Vladimir Putin Issues Nuclear Warning as Russia Alleges Western 'Dirty Bomb' Plans
Zelensky Ridiculed in Russia Over His Soviet Bunker
Zelensky Ridiculed in Russia Over His Soviet Bunker
Zelensky Shows His Bunker, Says He Can See 'Beginning of the End'
Pizza Dog Scandal Sparks Public Outrage Across Russia
Russia Wins Economic Shield as Trump Loses Trade War Authority Lyuba Lulko Russia–US Megaproject Speculation: Strategic Logic Behind the Bering Strait Tunnel Andrey Mihayloff Iran is not Venezuela Costantino Ceoldo
Archival Footage Emerges of Russian Airborne Landing Near Kyiv
Russia Wins Economic Shield as Trump Loses Trade War Authority
Sukhoi Su-34 Fighter Emerges as World’s Longest-Range Tactical Combat Aircraft
Sukhoi Su-34 Fighter Emerges as World’s Longest-Range Tactical Combat Aircraft
Last materials
Russia Wins Economic Shield as Trump Loses Trade War Authority
El Mencho’s Killing: US–Mexico Operation and the Risk of Cartel Realignment
Putin Warns of Alleged Threats to TurkStream and Blue Stream Pipelines
Telegram Founder Pavel Durov Responds to Russian Investigation
Zelensky Ridiculed in Russia Over His Soviet Bunker
Vladimir Putin Issues Nuclear Warning as Russia Alleges Western 'Dirty Bomb' Plans
Russian Authorities Investigate Telegram Founder Pavel Durov Over Terrorism Allegations
Seven Most Beneficial Vegetables to Eat During Lent for Spring Immunity
Archival Footage Emerges of Russian Airborne Landing Near Kyiv
Diabetes Drug Mounjaro Shows Unexpected Impact on Alcohol Consumption
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.