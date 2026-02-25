Deadly Drone Strike Hits Smolensk Chemical Plant, Four Killed

Four people were killed and ten others were injured following an attack attributed to the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the civilian chemical enterprise PJSC Dorogobuzh in the city of Dorogobuzh, Smolensk Region. The official figures were released by regional governor Vasily Anokhin.

Photo: t.me/mchs_official by EMERCOM of Russia Fireman

Authorities Confirm Casualties and Emergency Response

According to Anokhin, all of the injured were employees of the chemical plant. Emergency medical teams transported them to healthcare facilities, although officials did not disclose details regarding their conditions.

Rescue services are currently working at the site. Fire outbreaks have been localized. Authorities are also considering the evacuation of residents from a nearby settlement to minimize potential risks to the population.

Residents Describe Night of Explosions

Local residents reported powerful shockwaves during the incident. One Dorogobuzh resident compared the force of the blasts to an earthquake, stating that explosions were audible throughout the night. Another resident reported observing helicopters in the area.

Industrial Damage and Infrastructure Disruptions

PJSC Dorogobuzh produces nitrogen fertilizers. Reports indicate that the impacts affected ammonia and nitrate production workshops, triggering a fire at the facility. Additional reports mention a possible strike on the Dorogobuzh Thermal Power Plant.

Residents have also reported temporary utility disruptions, including the absence of water supply in residential buildings.

Air Defense Activity Overnight

The Russian Ministry of Defense stated that air defense systems intercepted 69 Ukrainian drones across multiple regions during the night of February 25. Fourteen unmanned aerial vehicles were reportedly destroyed over the Smolensk Region.