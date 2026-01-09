World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Iran Protests Spread Nationwide Amid Internet Shutdown and Rising Death Toll

Iran Faces Deepening Crisis as Protests, Clashes, and Internet Disruptions Intensify
Incidents

Protests in Iran have continued for twelve consecutive days, spreading across all provinces of the country, as authorities appear to have cut internet access amid escalating unrest and deadly confrontations.

Iranian flag
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Mostafameraji, https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/
Iranian flag

Internet Disruptions Coincide With Nationwide Protests

The international internet monitoring organization NetBlocks recorded major disruptions to network connectivity in Tehran and several other Iranian cities, coinciding with ongoing protest actions.

Network data shows that Tehran and large parts of Iran are sinking into what experts describe as "digital darkness,” as multiple internet service providers simultaneously shut down access.

Iranian officials have not publicly announced any plans to impose internet restrictions.

Reza Pahlavi Calls on Citizens and Security Forces

Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi, the son of Iran's former shah and currently living in exile, released a video message on Instagram that drew more than 80 million views, setting a platform record.

In the video, Pahlavi urged Iranians to take to the streets on the evening of January 7 at 8:00 p. m., a call that was followed by large-scale clashes across the country.

Addressing security forces, Pahlavi appealed for what he described as a "historic choice.” His father was overthrown during the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

In a prior interview with Fox News, Pahlavi said he seeks to serve his people at their request and aims to help Iranians achieve change through peaceful means.

"My role is to help my compatriots reach this goal, to find a peaceful solution through a national referendum and a constituent assembly,” Pahlavi said.

He also claimed that members of the military have responded to his appeals. "I sent them another message saying clearly: define your position — either you stand with the people or against them,” he stated.

Rising Death Toll and Escalating Repression

The non-governmental organization Iran Human Rights (IHR) reported on January 8 that at least 45 people have been killed since the protests began, according to The Guardian.

Wednesday, January 7, marked the deadliest day of the unrest, with confirmed reports of 13 protesters killed.

"Evidence shows that repression is becoming more brutal and widespread with each passing day,” said Mahmoud Amiry-Moghaddam, director of IHR.

He added that hundreds have been injured and more than 2,000 people arrested.

Earlier reports cited 36 fatalities. Human rights group HRANA confirmed that 34 of the dead were protesters, while two were linked to security forces.

Demonstrations have spread to all 31 provinces and show no signs of weakening. In the southern province of Fars, protesters toppled a statue of former Quds Force commander Qasem Soleimani.

In western Kurdish regions, shop owners closed their businesses as demonstrators chanted slogans against government corruption. Witnesses reported that authorities used tear gas, shotguns, and, according to protesters, live ammunition.

Fox News reported that protesters briefly took control of the city of Abdanan in Ilam province near the Iraqi border, a claim echoed by the National Council of Resistance of Iran. Iranian news agencies Tasnim and Mehr denied these reports.

Meanwhile, U.S. President Donald Trump renewed threats of military action against Iran if security forces kill protesters, speaking in an interview with radio host Hugh Hewitt.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi responded by stating that citizens have the right to peaceful protest, while acknowledging attacks on police stations and alleging foreign involvement aimed at fueling violence.

Parliament Speaker Mohammad-Bagher Ghalibaf warned that Iran would strike U. S. military bases if Washington intervenes.

The protests, which began on December 28 over a sharp collapse of the Iranian rial and soaring inflation nearing 40 percent, mark the largest unrest since the 2022 uprising triggered by the death of Mahsa Amini in custody.

Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei vowed to suppress what he called "rioters” and rejected any dialogue, as Iran's judiciary prepares trials for those accused of taking up arms against the state.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Petr Ermilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
Now reading
Zelensky Demands Clear Response from Russia on US and Ukraine Peace Proposals
World
Zelensky Demands Clear Response from Russia on US and Ukraine Peace Proposals
Venezuela – Just Another Teen Movie
Columnists
Venezuela – Just Another Teen Movie
Moscow Faces Heavy Snowfall: 130,000 Workers Deployed for Street Clearance
Society
Moscow Faces Heavy Snowfall: 130,000 Workers Deployed for Street Clearance
Popular
Russian Court Upholds 21-Year Sentence for Former Belgorod Official

A Russian military appeals court has upheld the 21-year prison sentence of former Belgorod regional official Victoria Shinkaruk, convicted of multiple terrorism-related offenses

Russia's 'Most Beautiful Terrorist' Sentenced to 21 Years
Iran Responds to USA's Threats: 'We Are Ready for War'
Iran Rules Out Preemptive Action, Blames US and Israel for Unrest
Greenland’s Future Belongs to Its People, Denmark Tells Washington
Russia Strikes Lviv Aircraft Repair Plant With Oreshnik Missile, Defense Ministry Says
Tehran Repels Alleged Foreign-Backed Uprising as Mass Rallies Back Government Lyuba Lulko The year 2026 has started fiercely: Venezuela no longer exists Costantino Ceoldo Venezuela – Just Another Teen Movie Guy Somerset
Venezuela’s Russian S-300 Air Defense Systems Were Not Activated During US Attack
The year 2026 has started fiercely
Ukraine Calls on Russia to Respond to Conditions for Ending the Conflict
Ukraine Calls on Russia to Respond to Conditions for Ending the Conflict
Last materials
Tehran Repels Alleged Foreign-Backed Uprising as Mass Rallies Back Government
Minneapolis Killing Sparks Nationwide Protests and Fears of Civil Conflict in US
Venezuela Left Its Airspace Unprotected by Not Activating S-300 Systems
Mexican President Announces Cooperation With Trump on Drug Trafficking
Zelensky Demands Clear Response from Russia on US and Ukraine Peace Proposals
The year 2026 has started fiercely: Venezuela no longer exists
Cyprus Police Probe Mysterious Death of Russian Embassy Official in Nicosia
Oreshnik Missile Allegedly Disables Key Ukrainian Aviation Plant in Lviv
Denmark Pushes Back Against US Claims of Greenland 'Occupation'
Russia's 'Most Beautiful Terrorist' Sentenced to 21 Years
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.