Ramadan Fasting: Traditions, Exemptions, and Inner Meaning

Ramadan, also known as Ramazan in Turkish usage, represents the ninth month of the Islamic lunar calendar and holds the highest spiritual status for Muslims worldwide. Throughout this sacred period, believers observe a strict fast that requires abstaining from food, drink, entertainment, and intimate relations during daylight hours.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Mostafameraji, https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/ Ramadan, Iran

"O believers! Fasting is prescribed for you—as it was for those before you – so perhaps you will become mindful of Allah.” (Qur'an 2:183)

The Purpose Behind the Fast

Fasting from dawn — traditionally described as the moment when a "white thread becomes distinct from a black thread” — until sunset does not serve as an end in itself. The deeper purpose of Ramadan lies in strengthening faith, cultivating self-discipline, and encouraging reflection on personal values and priorities. The month invites believers to distance themselves from excess and rediscover clarity in both spiritual and daily life.

The final ten days of Ramadan carry special religious weight. During this time, many Muslims intensify prayer, contemplation, and charitable acts, seeking heightened spiritual awareness.

Who Observes the Fast

Fasting during Ramadan stands as one of the Five Pillars of Islam and applies to all healthy adult Muslims. Islamic tradition, however, recognizes legitimate exemptions. Elderly individuals, people with chronic illnesses, pregnant or nursing women, and others unable to fast for health-related reasons may refrain from the practice.

In such cases, religious guidance encourages alternative forms of devotion. A common option involves providing meals or assistance to those in need for each missed day of fasting. Muslims traveling during Ramadan or facing circumstances that prevent fasting may compensate by observing missed days later.

Celebration of Eid al-Fitr

Ramadan concludes with Eid al-Fitr, one of the most important celebrations in the Islamic calendar. The holiday begins at sunset on the final day of Ramadan and continues into the first days of the following month, Shawwal.

After communal prayers, families and communities gather for festive meals. Hospitality forms a central theme of the occasion, with Muslims traditionally sharing food not only with relatives and friends but also with neighbors and acquaintances, regardless of religious background. Acts of charity remain an essential component of the celebration.

Many also visit the graves of relatives during Eid, reflecting the holiday's emphasis on remembrance, gratitude, and continuity of family bonds.