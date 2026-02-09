What Really Causes Stomach Cancer: Expert Explanation

Basir Bammatov, an oncologist, has identified chronic inflammation of the stomach lining as the most significant factor behind the development of stomach cancer.

Photo: Generated by AI (DALL·E 3 by OpenAI) is licensed under Free for commercial use (OpenAI License) Pain in the abdomen

According to the physician, prolonged inflammatory processes often set the stage for malignant transformation. He emphasized that the most thoroughly studied risk factor remains infection with Helicobacter pylori.

"Helicobacter pylori infection can lead to atrophic gastritis, intestinal metaplasia, and other precancerous changes in the stomach,” Bammatov said in a conversation with news.ru.

The oncologist added that diet plays a major role in increasing risk. Excessive consumption of salty, smoked, and heavily processed foods, combined with insufficient intake of fruits and vegetables, significantly raises the likelihood of developing stomach cancer.

Smoking and alcohol consumption further contribute to disease risk, while genetic predisposition also remains an important factor, according to the specialist.

How Stomach Cancer Develops

Stomach cancer is a malignant tumor that arises from the mucous membrane of any part of the stomach. Unlike benign growths, this type of tumor does not have clear boundaries separating it from healthy tissue.

The cancer grows aggressively, invading surrounding structures, penetrating the outer serous layer of the stomach, and spreading beyond the organ itself. In advanced stages, this process can lead to the formation of a dense mass within the abdominal cavity that involves neighboring anatomical structures.

Metastasis and Disease Progression

Stomach cancer also rapidly infiltrates blood vessel walls, allowing cancer cells to spread through both the bloodstream and lymphatic system. These cells form metastases in lymph nodes and distant organs.

The most common sites of metastatic spread include the liver, lungs, and brain. In women, the ovaries are also considered a frequent target.

Why Early Symptoms Are Often Missed

At an early stage, stomach cancer remains limited to the mucosal layer of the stomach (stage 1A) or the submucosal layer (stage 1B). At this point, regional and distant metastases are absent.

The tumor is small, and its effect on both the stomach and the body as a whole remains minimal. As a result, early symptoms rarely cause significant discomfort.

Patients often dismiss the first signs as ordinary gastritis, indigestion, or overeating. Many choose self-treatment and do not seek medical attention or diagnostic testing.

This tendency to ignore early symptoms remains one of the key reasons why stomach cancer is frequently diagnosed at advanced stages, when treatment becomes far more difficult.