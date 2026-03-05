Sterilization and Pet Health: Why Dogs and Cats May Gain Weight After Surgery

Sterilization alters the hormonal balance of pets and can slow their metabolism, sometimes causing weight gain even if the animal continues to eat the same amount of food. At the same time, the procedure significantly reduces the risk of serious diseases and improves the quality of life for pets. This was explained in a conversation with Pravda.Ru by veterinarian Evgeny Tsyplenkov.

Photo: flickr.com by Windell Oskay, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/ A cat sleeping in a box

Hormonal Changes After Sterilization

The specialist explained that sterilization or castration changes an animal's hormonal background, which can influence metabolic processes and overall activity levels.

According to the veterinarian, weight gain is observed most often in male animals — particularly male cats and dogs.

"Weight gain can occur, and it mostly affects males, especially cats and dogs. After sterilization, the hormonal balance changes, muscle tone decreases, and metabolic processes become less active. That is why even if the animal continues to eat the same amount of food as before, it may gradually gain weight. In such cases, the only solution is to monitor the diet and limit the amount of food," explained Evgeny Tsyplenkov.

Why Diet Control Becomes Important

The veterinarian emphasized that after the procedure pet owners should pay closer attention to the animal's diet. Even small excess portions can gradually lead to weight gain when metabolism slows down.

In many cases, simple portion control and balanced feeding are enough to maintain a healthy weight.

Female Pets Gain Weight Less Often

According to the specialist, female animals usually do not experience significant weight gain after sterilization. When extra weight appears, it is more often linked to overfeeding rather than the surgery itself.

Sometimes pets may look slightly rounder simply because their lifestyle becomes calmer after the procedure. However, the key factor remains the amount of food they consume.

Health Benefits of Sterilization

The veterinarian stressed that sterilization is an extremely important procedure, especially for female animals.

"Sterilization is an important procedure primarily for female animals. It helps prevent dozens of diseases that can be fatal, including mammary gland tumors. In males, it also solves several problems: aggression decreases, and the tendency to run away or fight becomes lower. In dogs, castration also reduces the risk of prostate diseases," concluded Evgeny Tsyplenkov.

Experts note that while owners may need to adjust their pets' diets after surgery, the long-term health benefits of sterilization significantly outweigh the potential drawbacks.