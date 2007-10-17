Who wants to burn in nuclear hell for Ukraine?

The Ukrainian military started deploying infrastructure on the border with Crimea. Sea Breeze 2021 naval exercise has already taken place near Crimea, and NATO will definitely hold other events in the region some time in the future — one does not have any doubts about that.

Ukraine and NATO: Final preparations to strike Russia

The active ground phase of the exercise was completed on July 10, 2021 in the Kherson region of Ukraine.

The military used the Oleshkovsky Peski range ground, where they practiced scenarios for the liberation of "occupied" territories.

It is worthy of note that officials of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced the launch of the state-run test site of Yagorlyk. The test site will be used to launch missiles capable of striking targets on the Crimean Peninsula.

The newly opened Yagorlyk is positioned as a place for firing exercises of the Ukrainian army, as well as for long-range missile tests.

Ukraine started rebuilding this test site in 2018 on the site of the former Black Sea Fleet airfield (it was operational in the period 1959-1994). Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Lieutenant-General Rodion Timoshenko, said that Yagorlyk was already operational, fully autonomous, technologically advanced and environmentally friendly.

Ukraine already plans to use the site to test the Bogdan artillery system for the range of up to 40 kilometers. This suggests that the range found could be used for launching missiles capable of hitting targets at a distance of up to 500 kilometers.

It just so happens that Ukraine has put into operation its largest range ground (​​about 3,700 hectares) near the borders of Crimea.

In 2018, units of anti-aircraft missile forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine conducted live firing exercises near the city of Kherson. The exercises were conducted before the units were sent to the Donbass. The Neptune anti-ship complex and the Olkha multiple launch rocket system were also used in the drills.

The commander of the Ukrainian naval forces, Aleksey Neizhpapa, then said that the Neptune system could come in handy in the region. In other words, the Neptune system can be used for attacks from mainland Ukraine on approaches to Sevastopol.

Former secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, Alexander Turchinov, claimed that Neptune systems would be able to destroy Russian warships of any class at ports of their deployment in the Black Sea and in the Sea of Azov.

According to military expert Colonel Vladimir Popov, Russia needs to treat this threat seriously.

"Neptune is a Soviet development based on the X-35 anti-ship missile. Russia should think of defence. The fact that Ukraine has taken all this to the border is not surprising at all. The Ukrainian authorities still advertise their plans to "liberate" both Crimea and Donbass. The Russian military need to take this perspective into consideration," the expert believes.

Lieutenant General Yuri Netkachev believes that Ukraine and NATO already wage the hybrid war against Russia. Sea Breeze 2021 naval exercise near Russian borders comes as a clear demonstration of this.

In September, Ukraine is to hold strategic exercise United Efforts 2021. At around the same time, Russia is to conduct its major Zapad 2021 war games.

According to the press service of the Ukrainian National Guard, United Efforts 2021 is to be held at almost all training grounds of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as well as in the waters of the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov. It is expected to attract foreign representatives and units from 15 NATO countries.

"Joint exercises and summits are not enough. If the US sets its troops and the UK sets its navy against Russia, if they go to war against Russia, they take Sevastopol, enter Simferopol, enter Yalta, anywhere, and take control of this land — that's what will help us," an unnamed general of the Ukrainian Security Service said in an interview with the Apostrophe channel.

NATO will not conventionally wage war against the 22nd Army Corps of the Russian Armed Forces, which has now been transformed into a full-fledged army with divisions of the Aerospace Forces and Air Defense Forces.

Brushing all the above aside, one may wonder who would want to burn in nuclear hell for Ukraine?

Mind you, NATO already tried to help Georgia to regain control of North Ossetia. It was back in 2008 — long before the major rearmament of the Russian army.