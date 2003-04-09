Joe Biden is the new Leonid Brezhnev

The messages that Russia has been sending to Washington lately sound alarming. As many experts have suggested, the Russian-American relations have been very reminiscent of the Cold War era between the United States and the USSR.

Eduard Lozansky, President of the American University in Moscow, Professor at the National Research Nuclear University, shared his opinion on this topic with Pravda.Ru.

"You have just returned from the USA, and we would like to get your first impressions of the atmosphere in the States. You have probably compared the atmosphere in Moscow and the atmosphere in Washington - we are not talking about politics now, we are about the social situation. How has the pandemic changed Washington?"

"In Washington, you need to wear a mask not only in public places, like stores or public transport - you have to wear it in the street. If you pull your mask a bit down to let your nose breathe, you may be reprimanded for doing that.

"In general, the Americans are law-abiding people, so they all wear masks. As we know, Trump was pretty light-minded about face masks, but Biden wants masks everywhere. One can see many people wearing double face masks in the streets. This is very depressing to many, of course."

"What about the political environment? Did you feel any Cold War vestiges in the air?"

"First of all, I would say that the current state of affairs in the US-Russian relationship is not reminiscent of the Cold War - it is much worse.

Biden copies Obama, but Brezhnev takes over

"If we go back to the times of the Cold War, who does Biden remind you of US presidents of those times?"

"He does not remind me of any US presidents, but he does remind me of Brezhnev, especially the way he walks up the stairs. I remember that episode of my life very well. It was in Vienna, I was present there when the agreement was signed, back in the days of Carter, Brezhnev approached the ramp and he had doubts whether he would be able to get up or not - so two of his assistants rushed to help him board the airplane.

"Biden decided to show his vigorous sporty run up the stairs and we all know what happened. Many pro-Democratic media did not miss that comparison in their reports either."

"One has to give him credit for having the guts to turning around and waving his hand."

"His fall is not a problem. The problem is the current situation on the US border. During the presidential campaign, Biden criticised Trump for his cruel treatment of migrants and promised that everything would be much more humane if he were elected president.

"It worked. There are caravans of migrants now, despite the pandemic. The US border is now practically open and anyone can come and ask for shelter or asylum. Trump wanted them to wait in migrant camps, but now one does not have to wait. Biden sent Kamala Harris there to inspect the situation, similarly how Obama used to send Biden to Ukraine to deal with the crisis.

"Biden followed Obama's example by entrusting the Mexican border crisis to Kamala Harris. I don't know if she can do better than Biden did in Ukraine."

"Is it true that the Biden administration requires everyone call it the Biden-Harris administration? Can't they see how ridiculous it looks?"

"Biden started it, but he always messes things up and this has been a reason for many jokes. He is the Harris team. It appears that Biden is already prepared to be replaced."