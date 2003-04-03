Hungary hungry for traditional family values

Hungary's law on the protection of juveniles from LGBT propaganda has become the subject of large-scale and coordinated attacks by Soros structures in Europe.

Soros forces attack Hungarian children

It is an open secret that the LGBT lobby is very strong in the West. On July 7, the European Parliament discussed the Hungarian law at a plenary meeting in Strasbourg.

Hungary's so-called gay law prohibits the propaganda of homosexuality among children under 18 years of age. According to Prime Minister Viktor Orban's ruling party Fidesz, which constitutes the parliamentary majority in the small European country, such information may show a harmful influence on minors and prevent the formation of their moral principles.

According to the law, showing "any content that promotes trans-transition or homosexuality" to children under 18 years of age is prohibited. The regulations of the law expand to advertising as well. The law also provides for the creation of a register of organizations that are allowed to teach sex education lessons at schools.

Orban is not Hungary?

As usual, Soros attacks cunningly, criticizing not the people, in this case the Hungarians, but the country's administration, even it goes about legitimately elected political administration.

"This wonderful country has been taken hostage by the corrupt politician. Cynically, with racist and homophobic policies," Klara Dobrev, a Hungarian politician and European Parliament Vice President for Informatics and Telecommunications, said during the discussion.

According to her, the committee and the European Council have only one requirement: "to end the financing of Viktor Orban's family members and oligarchs."

The politician promises to prove that "Hungary is not Viktor Orban, and to return the country to Europe in the circle of friends and allies."

The EP is working to develop a resolution against Hungary to punish the country in all possible ways, for example, by depriving it of voting rights in the European Council, and terminating financial assistance for a number of projects, including those related to the coronavirus pandemic.

In turn, the Venice Commission obliged Budapest to revise amendments to the Constitution, adopted in December "without public consultations", as they allegedly discriminated against certain groups in the society. One of the amendments prohibits gay couples from adopting children.

We do not violate EU laws, Hungary responds

Fidesz representatives in the EP stressed that child protection and education, according to the EU charter, constitute competence of member states.

"We insist on the letter and the spirit of EU treaties, we are committed to cooperation with the EU, but we reject the ideological straitjacket of Brussels,” said Balazh Hidwegi, a Fidesz member of the European Parliament said.

Prime Minister's spokesman Gergely Gulyas said at a briefing on July 7 that Brussels wanted "LGBT activists to attend kindergartens and schools, but Hungary would not accept this."

Gulyas stressed that the anti-Hungarian resolution was developed in the EP by Cyrus Engerer, a deputy from the opposition party Progressive Alliance of Socialists and Democrats, who was sentenced in Hungary to two years in prison in 2014 for distributing pornographic materials.

Gulyas added that the persecution of Hungary in the EP shows a civilizational gap between the left-wing majority of the EP and the Hungarian government. The Hungarian government does not monitor adult relationships, unless they are kept within the legal framework, but the protection of children is a state obligation, he added.

The Hungarian Gazette newspaper usually publishes relatively boring, uninteresting legal texts. However, on Tuesday, July 6, the newspaper carried a text that appeared to be a party statement, rather than a government decree.

The article published in the newspaper said that Hungary fell victim to harsh and anti-democratic political attacks, 444.hu website said.

European Commission Chairwoman Ursula von der Leyen called the discussed law shameful, whereas the Prime Minister of the Netherlands Mark Rutte questioned Hungary's EU membership in the EU.

"The tone of statements that they (EU leaders) allowed themselves is caused by colonial instincts of centuries gone by," the decree says. "We cannot allow our children to be placed in the care of NGOs instead of parents."

Justice Minister Judit Varga was asked to "bring the content of the text to the attention of EU politicians" and to inform EU officials about the content of the law and the government's policy on child protection.

Hungarian representatives were also asked to point out that a gay man had been beaten to death, but not in Hungary — in tolerant Spain.

Harassment of Hungary is a way to EU's disintegration

Hungary has only one defender at EU's power structures — this is the current EU President, Prime Minister of Slovenia, Janez Jansa.

"Condemning dissidents is the shortest path to the disintegration of the EU," Jansa said.

Conservative parties also expressed their support for Hungary's position. For example, Sven Werner Tritschler (openly gay), a member of Alternative for Germany (AfD) party in the parliament of North Rhine-Westphalia supported the Hungarian child protection law.

The MP sharply criticized his counterparts at CDU and Social Democrats for bravely waving the rainbow flag in safe places that exclude, for example, a mosque in Cologne or a refugee camp.

"Unlike many others here, I have read the law in question, and all I can say is: I am happy and even very happy that in Hungary parents are entrusted with raising their children," Tritschler said.

Note that the controversy about homophobia in Hungary distracts people's attention from the real state of affairs in Europe, such as migration, or the pandemic. The created hysteria suggests that Soros forces fear the coalition formed in the EP between the right-wing conservative parties: 16 parties from 15 countries oppose them in issues of traditional family values.

It is worthy of note that Russia has a similar child protection law. On June 11, 2013, the State Duma (the Russian Parliament) adopted a law that established responsibility for "propaganda of non-traditional sexual relations among minors", among the population and in mass media. The law, commonly known as the prohibition of "homosexual propaganda" came into force on July 2, 2013.