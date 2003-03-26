Terrorist Roman Protasevich goes to where he belongs

Minsk carried out a brilliant operation to detain Roman Protasevich, a man who manipulated human souls and urged juveniles to take to the streets so that they would be killed in the riots.

Terrorist Protasevich should be jailed

On Sunday, May 23, a Ryanair passenger plane made a U-turn over the territory of Belarus and landed in Minsk. One of the passengers on board the landed plane was Roman Protasevich, the former editor-in-chief of extremist Belarusian Telegram channel Nexta. He was detained at the Minsk airport shortly after landing.

Protasevich was residing in Lithuania (the Ryanair jet was bound to Vilnius) that had granted him political asylum. It was Protasevich who posted data related to Belarusian police officers on the Internet with a caption: "you know what to do." It was Protasevich, who participated in punitive operations against civilians in the Donbass as part of Nazi battalion Azov (recognized in the Russian Federation as a terrorist organization).

His arrest came as a gift from Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko to all anti-fascists and anti-imperialists. The triumph of justice should be ensured by any means.

The KGB of Belarus conducted a flawless operation

The operation was perfectly prepared, therefore, prosecution in the West is out of the question.

Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, whom the West recognizes as the President of Belarus, was flying over the territory of Belarus too, but nothing happened to her. It was a Ryanair pilot, who made the decision to land the plane with Protasevich on board in Minsk after he received a message about a possible bomb on board. The exposed transcript of the talks between a flight control officer in Minks and the pilot, indicates that it was the pilot, who made the decision to land the plane: "This recommendation to land in Minsk, where did it come from - did it come from the airline, from the airport of departure or the airport of arrival?" The crew of the plane replied that it was the pilot who decided to land in Minsk. A MiG-29, a Belarusian interceptor aircraft, accompanied the Ryanair aircraft in midair, but this is common international practice in a potentially dangerous situation, such as a bomb report. It would be worse, if the military jet had not accompanied the passenger airliner. Special services of Belarus found the criminal wanted in Belarus, a citizen of Belarus, on board the Ryanair plane after landing, after the identities of all the evacuated passengers were verified. Therefore, everything was done within a legal framework.

There were precedents that had no consequences (in the West, mainly case law).

For example, in October 2016, Ukraine's UkSATSE demanded that the Belavia aircraft return to Zhulyany and threatened to intercept it otherwise. The purpose of the requirement was the need to look for a USB flash drive that contained information dangerous to the security of Ukraine". The flash drive was not found then, and Kiev did not bring any apologies to anyone, let alone the fact that no one introduced any sanctions against Ukraine for that act.

In 2013, Bolivian President Evo Morales was flying on board the N1 from Moscow. The plane was landed in Austria and shamelessly searched in an attempt to find Edward Snowden.

Belarus is lost for the West

The narrow-mindedness of Western analysts from all sorts of think tanks like Rand Co. and Sratfor is obvious. They decided that Lukashenko was similar to Yanukovych, and Belarus was similar to Ukraine. Therefore, the West, following their recommendations, started acting according to the Maidan power change plan, but it did not work.

It is worthy fo note that just a few years ago, Minsk was actively seeking favor in the West. Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei told The Wall Street Journal that "after the collapse of the USSR in 1991, whole generations were born in an independent state and those people wanted to live in an independent state. The United States saw that Belarus was not an appendage of another country."

Former Prime Minister of Belarus Sergei Rumas went to London to look for sources of funding. Belarus also announced joint military exercises with NATO, but they were thwarted by Covid. Many in Russia believed that Lukashenko was firmly walking the Western path.

Are sanctions against Belarus coming?

The Western community, which has assumed the title of the international community, has launched its own propaganda machine. Politicians from the USA, Great Britain, Germany, Ireland, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland and the Czech Republic demanded that Western airlines should not fly their planes over Belarus. In addition, they want Protasevish and other political prisoners released as soon as possible. To crown it all, they want to deprive Minsk of an opportunity to use Interpol and other international organizations "for further attacks on democracy in Europe."

Banning transit flights over Minsk will result in multimillion-dollar losses for Western companies, as this is the shortest route to Russia from Europe. Most likely, we will see personal sanctions, but this is not news anymore.

President Lukashenko, unrecognized by the West, has nowhere to retreat. We would like to hope that he sees a way out - to integrate with Russia.

Reference. In November 2020, he Belarusian KGB added Nexta co-founders Roman Protasevich and Stepan Putilo on the list of individuals involved in terrorist activities. The Investigative Committee of Belarus charged them with organising mass riots in Minsk and inciting social hostility against law-enforcers. The Nexta channel and its logo are recognized as extremist on the territory of Belarus.