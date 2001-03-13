Who's got problems over there - Putin or Biden?

Joe Biden is trying hard to be stronger than Vladimir Putin, whereas all that Putin has to do is "just be." Psychotechnologist Serey Merkelov presented his version of psychological portraits of US and Russian presidents.

Biden: Putin knows that I know

Joe Biden, when speaking of his Russian counterpart, often says: "he (Putin) knows, he understands."

For example, at a recent meeting with intelligence officers, Biden said that Putin was freaking out at the thought that US intelligence services were better than his own team:

"He knows that you're better than his team, and it bothers the hell out of him. Not a joke. Not a joke. And he, as a consequence of you, think we have capacities he may even exaggerate. That's a good thing. That's a good thing," Biden said (Biden said).

After the US-Russian summit in Geneva the US president expressed an opinion that Putin is even more dangerous than one might think because he is aware of the difficult situation he finds himself in.

"Putin has a real problem," Biden said. "He is sitting on top of an economy that has nuclear weapons and nothing else. He knows he is in real trouble, which makes him even more dangerous in my view," Biden said to about 120 representatives of the US intelligence in Virginia.

Sergey Merkelov, political adviser, psychotechnologist, told Pravda.Ru that Biden's vocabulary suggests that the US president constantly needs to attack his Russian counterpart.

"The main problem of Biden's image is his age. Age is always a problem, age is always a weak point, despite the optimistic American policy," the expert noted.

Therefore, Biden, according to Sergei Merkelov, has to constantly demonstrate super competence, "a visceral and strong understanding of Putin's brains." Biden is trying hard to take a higher position in terms of strength.

Joe Biden came into big politics against the background of the fact that Putin was considered to be the most powerful negotiator in the world. Therefore, Biden needs to take measures to fight with this myth and work to improve his own image of an elderly president.

According to Sergei Markelov, Putin is in an obviously advantageous position, because "even if Putin does not say a word next to Biden, he wins anyway."