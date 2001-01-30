World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Author`s name Lyuba Lulko

Germany seems to like 'good fascists' of Ukraine

World » Europe

German ambassador to Ukraine reprimanded Ukrainian "volunteers" a little for being "associated" with Nazi SS troops. In a nutshell, the ambassador allowed to kill Russians.

Germany seems to like 'good fascists' of Ukraine

German Ambassador calls Ukrainian Nazis 'volunteers'

Neo-Nazis marched along the streets of Kiev on April 28, for the first time since the Great Patriotic War. The march was arranged to mark the day of the creation of the SS Galicia Division.

Commenting on the event, Anka Feldhusen, German Ambassador to Ukraine, said that Ukraine's "volunteer organizations" should not be associated with the SS in the world.

"Waffen SS units took part in serious war crimes and the Holocaust during World War II. No volunteer organizations that are fighting and working in Ukraine today should be associated with them,” she wrote on Twitter.

Meanwhile, the march, paid for by the Kiev City Administration ended with a photoshoot against the background of a poster with Nazi soldiers.

SS troops recognized as criminal organizations

The Nuremberg Tribunal found the SS paramilitary troops criminal. The SS Galicia Division was founded on April 28, 1943 in Lvov. It was the largest of all foreign SS volunteer formations that performed punitive functions, slaughtering and burning entire villages. The division was defeated in the very first battle with the regular units of the Red Army in the summer of 1944, near the town of Brody.

However, the ideology based on ethnic hatred for "Russkies, Poles and Jews" was preserved in Galicia. The sitting Kiev authorities made it the basis of the anti-Russian project. In a nutshell, the purport of existence of modern-day Ukraine is inspired by war criminals of the Nuremberg trial.

How can Russian President Vladimir Putin even think of meeting anyone in Ukraine?

Alexander Kamkin, a leading researcher at the Center for German Studies at the Institute of Europe of the Russian Academy of Sciences, told Pravda. Ru that the remarks from the German ambassador, which, as the expert said, contained a condemnation of neo-Nazism, should lead to certain actions.

"It is very regrettable that German politicians and diplomats did not condemn the wave of neo-Nazism in Ukraine in 2013-2014. Better late than never.

Indeed, Ukraine's driving force during the last revolution was based on neo-Nazi organizations, be it the Svoboda Party*, the Right Sector* and others, which took the ideology of National Socialism as their call for action. The remarks that the German ambassador said were long wished for. I hope that some real action will follow," Alexander Kamkin told Pravda. Ru.

However, we would like to point it out here that the ambassador did not condemn the Ukrainian "volunteers." She seemed to have called them "good fascists." According to her, "good Ukrainian fascists" should not be associated with the SS, and they are free to kill the Russians if they want to. Ambassador Feldhusen should be very well aware of the ideology of those "volunteers" — she could probably see their behaviour during the march.

*Terrorist organizations, banned in Russia

Kiev Nazi march
Topics germany ukraine
News
Last materials
Germany seems to like 'good fascists' of Ukraine
Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan start war because of fresh water
Turkey prepares to launch hundreds of missiles on Syria
Navalny's little house of cards falls apart in Russia
Challenge to America's global dominance is long overdue
Good soldier Svejk sinks his dirty fingers in the Russian pie
Turkish nationalists urge to active S-400 systems immediately
European Parliament to consider Russia's disconnection from SWIFT
US reconnaissance aircraft fly to Russian Black Sea borders
Kremlin strongly denies COVID-19 third wave in Russia
Popular
Former USSR
US reconnaissance aircraft fly to Russian Black Sea borders

The EP-3E Orion electronic reconnaissance aircraft of the US Navy is already monitoring the Russian Crimea

US reconnaissance aircraft fly to Russian Black Sea borders
Good soldier Svejk sinks his dirty fingers in the Russian pie
Europe
Good soldier Svejk sinks his dirty fingers in the Russian pie
Conflicts
Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan start war because of fresh water
Europe
European Parliament to consider Russia's disconnection from SWIFT
Lyuba Lulko Germany seems to like 'good fascists' of Ukraine Lyuba Lulko David Harasym Challenge to America's global dominance is long overdue David Harasym Oleg Artyukov Brazil likes it harder Oleg Artyukov
Turkey. The latest and breaking news from Turkey
Turkish nationalists urge to active S-400 systems immediately
Politics
Russia expels Baltic and Slovakian diplomats
Kremlin strongly denies COVID-19 third wave in Russia
Health
Kremlin strongly denies COVID-19 third wave in Russia
Advertising Sitemap Archive About
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2021, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy