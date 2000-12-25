No one wants to please and obey the US of A anymore

Joe Biden kicked off his visit to Europe, where he is supposed to meet with Vladimir Putin, under the slogan "America is back."

Biden to show his weak strength

The man, who is considered to be guilty of the need for America to return from somewhere, did not leave Biden's European tour out of attention. It is worthy of note that this man is also guilty of the fact that two-thirds of Republicans consider Biden to be illegitimate president. This man is Donald Trump, of course.

"Good luck to Biden in dealing with President Putin-don't fall asleep during the meeting, and please give him my warmest regards!", Trump wrote.

Biden's mission is to show that he is a strong president — with Europe behind him and with tamed Putin on the leash the United States is ready to confront China. Biden is aware that technologically, economically, and in terms of security policy, China poses the biggest threat to the United States as a world power.

These questions are matters of life or death for Democrats, and Biden will most likely be compliant.

He has already relieved Germany of further sanctions against the controversial Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline system and promised 500 million doses of vaccine for "poorer countries," The Washington Post said. Among them there will certainly be countries of Eastern Europe and the Balkans, since the proposal will be announced at the G7 summit in Brussels, which will be held on June 11-13.

The US-EU summit will be held there too, and Biden's tour will culminate with a bilateral meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Geneva on June 16.

Will the European Union return to its former relations with the United States?

The Europeans will have to decide whether to return to their long-standing partnership with Biden or seek greater independence from the United States.

Roman Lunkin, Deputy Director of the Institute of Europe of the Russian Academy of Sciences, told Pravda. Ru that the decisions that Biden made in relation to Nord Stream 2 indicate that he is ready to recognize EU's strategic autonomy, which, as the expert believes, the EU will strive to achieve during European meetings with the President of the United States.

The dialogue will be conducted carefully. "It will be a multi-component and complex dialogue," the expert believes.

"America will have to recognize the strategic autonomy of the European Union while maintaining close cooperation with Europe so that no problems can break the US-EU connection. I think that against the background of Trump's activities, any visit that Joe Biden may make will be perceived as more productive work," said Roman Lunkin.

According to him, Biden has a mission to develop a general strategy to contain China.

"There is no desire to completely alienate Russia, so that it does not fall into China's arms. Secondly, the USA wants to normalise its relations with the European Union, given that the European Union is ready to confront China as well. Everything will depend on coordination of certain interests," Roman Lunkin said.

According to Politico, when the Biden administration announces that "America is back" and hopes to enjoy applause for getting transatlantic relations back on a positive track, European leaders are not quite ready to start clapping.

They want to see that America is serious, but at the same time, they already expect Washington to step away from the complicated transatlantic marriage, the newspaper wrote.

The diplomats, whom Politico interviewed, say that Trump's protectionist policies were not going anywhere. For example, the US already places orders for the production of Pfizer's vaccine at its own facilities, rather than in Belgium.

The United States still keeps Trump's tariffs on steel and aluminum. The trade dispute between Airbus and Boeing still continues as well.

As for China, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson called himself an "fervently Sinophile" in February and decided not to succumb to the US announcement of the Uyghur genocide.

In a nutshell, America has returned, but to a place where everything has changed completely. There is no euphoria about its return, no one wants to please and obey the US of A anymore.