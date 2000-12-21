Israel reserves the right to scorch out Iran first

The authorities of Israel will take any action to stop Iran from conducting a nuclear strike. Israel will not stop at scorching Iran out first, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said.

According to Netanyahu, if Israel needs to make a choice - either to ruin the relationship with the United States or eliminate the Iranian threat - Israel will choose the latter.

“If we have to choose, I hope it doesn’t happen, between friction with our great friend the United States and eliminating the existential threat — eliminating the existential threat” wins, Netanyahu said speaking at a ceremony for David Barnea, the new chief of Israel’s Mossad spy agency.

According to Netanyahu, nuclear weapons pose a threat to Israel's existence:

“It is a threat that threatens the continuation of the Zionist enterprise, and we must fight this threat endlessly," Netanyahu said adding that indulgence is not an option when it comes to Iran and its nuclear program.

He also reminded that he told US President Joe Biden that Israel would do "everything in its power to prevent Iran's nuclear weapons."

At the same time, the Israeli Prime Minister expressed interest in continuing friendship with US President Joe Biden. Not that long ago, Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz paid a visit to the United States, where he met with his US counterpart Lloyd Austin and US President's National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan.

The parties held a strategic dialogue on a nuclear agreement with Iran. The parties also discussed "stability in the Middle East in general."

According to experts, Iran produces 120 kilograms of 20-percent-enriched uranium per year in accordance with its nuclear strategy. The country also provides itself with uranium enriched above 20 percent, which is considered a weapons grade uranium.

Another problem is that Iran enriches uranium at a level above four percent instead of 3.67 percent envisaged by the IAEA. In the coming years, a new 40 MW heavy water reactor is to be built for the production of radioisotopes "for medical purposes." A uranium metal plant is about to be launched in Isfahan.

Iran's ballistic missiles contain Israel, the United States, and Saudi Arabia from attacking the Islamic Republic directly.

The maximum range of Iranian ballistic missiles amounts to 2,000 kilometers, which is technically enough to destroy targets on the territory of the Jewish State.

Earlier, Israeli Channel 12, citing a high-ranking source in the security cabinet, reported that the United States intended to revisit the "nuclear deal" with Iran at any cost.