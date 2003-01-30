Can Turkey stand up for Palestine or is it just Erdogan brag?

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is trying to bring Muslims and the whole world together in the fight against the "terrorist state of Israel."

Erdogan inspired by Karabakh

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan cracked down on Western powers for their reluctance to respond to the conflict between Israel and Palestine. Erdogan singled out Austria and the United States for their efforts to write history with blood on their hands.

"You are writing history with your bloody hands in this incident that is a serious disproportionate attack on Gaza, which is leading to the martyrdom of hundreds of thousands of people," he said. "You forced us to say this. Because we cannot stay silent on this anymore.", Reuters quoted Erdogan as saying.

Earlier, Erdogan, who personally spoke with the authorities of Russia, the United States, Qatar, Malaysia, Kyrgyzstan, Afghanistan, Iraq, Iraq, Algeria, the Vatican, said that:

Turkey is ready to actively support any UN initiative to resolve the conflict and assume "responsibility for peace";

Turkey "will provide all kinds of political and military support to international steps to liberate Jerusalem and protect the Palestinian people";

Jerusalem should be governed by a commission consisting of representatives of three religions. This would be the most consistent path in today's environment. Otherwise, the achievement of permanent peace in this ancient city will be impossible;

the international community "must teach Israel a strong and restraining lesson", and in order to achieve this goal, the Islamic community "must be united in its statements and actions."

"Israel is sowing state terror. Israel is a terrorist state," Erdogan said on state television on Monday. "What Israel has done is a genocide. I condemn this humanitarian drama, the genocide, from whichever side it comes, Israel or America," the Turkish president said.

The fight between Erdogan and Netanyahu

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu responded to Erodgan via Twitter.

"Erdogan is among Hamas's biggest supporters and there is no doubt that he well understands terrorism and slaughter. I suggest that he not preach morality to us," the Israeli prime minister tweeted.

Erdogan fired back:

"Netanyahu is the PM of an apartheid state that has occupied a defenseless people's lands for 60+ yrs in violation of UN resolutions. He has the blood of Palestinians on his hands and can't cover up crimes by attacking Turkey.”

"Want a lesson in humanity? Read the 10 commandments,” the Turkish president finished.

Turkey expelled the ambassador and consul of Israel, and Israel expelled the Turkish consul to Jerusalem.

What exactly does Turkey offer? For the time being, Turkey suggests setting up international forces to ensure the physical protection of Palestinian civilians.

"All we do is [verbally] condemn [Israel's attacks on Gaza and the al-Aqsa Mosque], but the ummah [the Muslim world] is waiting for us to take action. I hope that at the extraordinary UN General Assembly we will pass a resolution [about Israel's attacks), Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said.

Noteworthy, the USA blocks all resolutions at the UN Security Council that relate to the conflict.

Journalist Yashar Niyazbayev wrote in his Turkey's Agenda Telegram channel that many Turks were holding mass demonstrations across the country demanding Turkish troops be deployed into Gaza and Jerusalem. According to Niyazbayev, the Turks are ready to die for the Palestinians.

The journalist quoted a well-known Turkish political scientist, the head of the Turkish Political, Economic and Social Research Foundation (SETAV) Burhanettin Duran, who wrote the following comment about "Turkish activism":

"Turkey's increased level of activity and the use of hard power when required in the Middle East, North Africa, Gulf states, Red Sea and Eastern Mediterranean strengthens, rather than weakens, (Turkey's) hand at the negotiating table. Turkey would have lost its status of a powerful player in the region, if it had not experienced tensions in relations with some countries, with which it is now striving for normalization."

Will there be a war between Turkey and Israel?

Vladimir Avatkov, associate professor of the Diplomatic Academy of the Russian Foreign Ministry, director of the Center for Oriental Studies, told Pravda. Ru that Turkey was trying to become a world power that influences different parts of the world. Therefore, Turkey's foreign policy is based on neo-Ottomanism and Islamism.

In the conflict between Palestine and Israel, Turkey is trying to play on the feelings of the Muslim ummah, while channeling the history of the Ottoman Empire.

"Pictures of Jerusalem and Israel during the times of the Ottoman Empire have gone viral on Turkish social media lately. Most of the captions to those pictures say that everyone then lived in peace and everything was fine. To create the feeling that everything is good under the rule of Turkey is one of the key goals that Turkey pursues at this stage," said Vladimir Avatkov.

Vladimir Avatkov, commenting on Turkey's bellicose rhetoric, nevertheless believes that for Turkey "it is much more important to put on airs rather than do something." In practice, the specialist believes, Turkey may send its mercenaries to the region and supply weapons to Palestine. Turkey's armed forces are already present in Qatar, Libya, in Syria and Iraq.

"A peacekeeping scenario is also possible. Turkey does not seem to be determined to conduct a full-scale operation in this region. Yet, given Ankara's offensive policy, nothing can be ruled out today," Vladimir Avatkov concluded.