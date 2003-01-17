Putin-Biden vehicles: Ilyushin Il-96, Air Force One, Beast and Aurus

Western media scrutinized Putin's and Biden's vehicles that they used for the Geneva summit on June 16. It just so happens when the leaders of the two great nations were discussing the fate of the world, journalists were analysing their vehicles and airplanes.

The cars that Putin and Biden drive

According to the Daily Mail (UK), Biden arrived for the summit in an armored Cadillac named "Beast" worth $ 1.5 million.

Putin appeared in Geneva in a Russian-made Aurus Senate vehicle that has a 4.4-liter V8, 598 horsepower engine.

Experts note that the "Beast" is equipped with night vision cameras, tear gas guns and 20-centimeter-thick armor that can withstand a bomb explosion. Its doors weigh as much as Boeing 757 doors, and its tires cannot be punctured.

The car also has a built-in state-of-the-art communications system, a safe oxygen system and even has a supply of the president's own blood that can be used in case of an emergency.

The car can withstand chemical and biological attacks, bullet fire and explosions, its windows are 7.6 centimeters thick. The combined steel and ceramics armor is 20 centimeters thick.

Putin's armored executive class limousine is a product of the Russian luxury car brand NAMI.

The Senate civilian model, whose exterior is clearly inspired by UK's Rolls-Royce sedans, is made by the state-run company.

The Aurus car brand has been around for at least a year, but in many respects it remains a dark horse of the Russian car industry. The president of the country uses the car both inside and outside Russia, government members use them too. Aurus vehicles are used for parades and even car races, but there is still no clarity about the timing of the series production. So far, the car is produced in limited quantities.

In fact, the vehicles and the airplanes that presidents use directly reflect the technical level of this or that country.

The aircraft and Putin and Biden fly

The Rossiya flight unit that serves the President of Russia has several aircraft:

Il-96-300PU

Tu-204

Tu-214.

Putin's main aircraft is the Ilyushin Il-96. This is a typical aircraft. Well, 95 percent of it is indeed a typical Ilyushin Il-96. Of course, Putin's aircraft is equipped with special communications, missile launch protection systems and everything else that may be needed for work. Trump flew a Boeing 747-200B that has three compartments — for the president, for accompanying persons and personnel, and a shared compartment.

In fact, the Russian presidential aircraft is designed targeting the practical use of space, while the US Air Force One is an example of America's inherent gigantomania.

Other world leaders fly their high class airliners. German Chancellor Angela Merkel uses an Airbus A340-300, while French President Emmanuel Macron flies an Airbus A330-200. The question of prestige always comes first in such situations.