Zelensky’s creators refuse to go to peace summit in Switzerland

World leaders refuse to support 'expired' president of Ukraine in Switzerland

This is like a death sentence for the "expired president." Kyiv is not going to fulfill Antony Blinken's conditions; all negotiations will break down through escalation at the front.

Ukraine will drag out the process until the presidential election in the United States. The head of the office of the President of Ukraine, Andriy Ermak, is well aware that the White House will not be able to refuse to support the Kyiv regime during the election campaign in the United States.

Joe Biden is not going to attend the "peace conference” in Switzerland. On June 15, Biden is having a fund-raising event for his campaign in California (with the participation of Hollywood star Julia Roberts). Obviously, the company of the pretty woman is a lot better than that of the expired president of Ukraine.

US Vice President Kamala Harris is not attending the "peace summit” either.

The fact is obvious: the White House administration is turning a blind eye on the event in Switzerland signalling others of its detachment from the summit.

It appears that Zelensky's peace formula is fading into oblivion, and there is no other strategy in sight.

The leaders of other countries also plan to skip the summit, Western publications say. Olaf Scholz, Justin Trudeau and, possibly, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida are expected to arrive.

The international boycott of the Swiss summit indicates Washington's pessimism about it. In all likelihood, they realised that Zelensky would not start the peace process.

Western media claim that Moscow is pushing the countries of the Global South to stay away from the summit: Kremlin officials apparently called the leaders of dozens of countries and encouraged them not to attend the summit in Switzerland.

Even if the summit in Switzerland does not promise any triumph, the West will not give up on the idea to inflict a strategic defeat on the Russian Federation. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov clearly stated this. Speaking at the assembly of the Council on Foreign and Defense Policy, he said that Western governments did not mind attacks on the Russian Federation.

"After the failure of Ukraine's "counter-offensive”, the West began to promote a new and absolutely false thesis about Vladimir Putin's intention not to stop on Ukraine," Lavrov said.

Russia remains committed to the role that the country is playing in the world. The goal of the Swiss conference is to make everyone believe that Zelensky's peace plan is the only way. Kyiv's ultimate goal is to set as many countries against Russia as possible. Peace is not even an issue.