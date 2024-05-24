World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Dmitry Plotnikov
Zelensky’s creators refuse to go to peace summit in Switzerland

World leaders refuse to support 'expired' president of Ukraine in Switzerland

World » Europe

This is like a death sentence for the "expired president." Kyiv is not going to fulfill Antony Blinken's conditions; all negotiations will break down through escalation at the front.

World leaders refuse to support 'expired' president of Ukraine in Switzerland
Photo: flickr.com by Number 10 is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution 2.0 Generic

Ukraine will drag out the process until the presidential election in the United States. The head of the office of the President of Ukraine, Andriy Ermak, is well aware that the White House will not be able to refuse to support the Kyiv regime during the election campaign in the United States.

Joe Biden is not going to attend the "peace conference” in Switzerland. On June 15, Biden is having a fund-raising event for his campaign in California (with the participation of Hollywood star Julia Roberts). Obviously, the company of the pretty woman is a lot better than that of the expired president of Ukraine.

US Vice President Kamala Harris is not attending the "peace summit” either.

The fact is obvious: the White House administration is turning a blind eye on the event in Switzerland signalling others of its detachment from the summit.

It appears that Zelensky's peace formula is fading into oblivion, and there is no other strategy in sight.

The leaders of other countries also plan to skip the summit, Western publications say. Olaf Scholz, Justin Trudeau and, possibly, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida are expected to arrive.

The international boycott of the Swiss summit indicates Washington's pessimism about it. In all likelihood, they realised that Zelensky would not start the peace process.

Western media claim that Moscow is pushing the countries of the Global South to stay away from the summit: Kremlin officials apparently called the leaders of dozens of countries and encouraged them not to attend the summit in Switzerland.

Even if the summit in Switzerland does not promise any triumph, the West will not give up on the idea to inflict a strategic defeat on the Russian Federation. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov clearly stated this. Speaking at the assembly of the Council on Foreign and Defense Policy, he said that Western governments did not mind attacks on the Russian Federation.

"After the failure of Ukraine's "counter-offensive”, the West began to promote a new and absolutely false thesis about Vladimir Putin's intention not to stop on Ukraine," Lavrov said.

Russia remains committed to the role that the country is playing in the world. The goal of the Swiss conference is to make everyone believe that Zelensky's peace plan is the only way. Kyiv's ultimate goal is to set as many countries against Russia as possible. Peace is not even an issue.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Dmitry Plotnikov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
News All >
Popular
US politicians willing to start war with Russia should be dumped in landfill of history

The proposal came following the visit of the US Secretary of State to Kyiv on May 14. Blinken's position on American weapons has changed due to Russia's military successes Ukraine

US officials go insane by showing map of Russia suitable for ATACMS strikes
Zelensky cuts peace formula to three paragraphs
Zelensky cuts his peace plan to three points, postpones the rest 'for later'
China kicks off two-day war games around Taiwan
Putin signs decree to use US property in Russia in response to hostile actions
World leaders refuse to support 'expired' president of Ukraine in Switzerland Dmitry Plotnikov US pays absolutely no mind to ICC, lets allies commit whatever crimes they want Lyuba Lulko Serial killer who cannibalised minors and killed over 30 sent to mental hospital Andrey Mihayloff
General Shamarin, Deputy Chief of the General Staff, arrested
Putin ready to end war with Ukraine provided border recognition
Ukraine carries out massive missile attack on Crimea
Ukraine carries out massive missile attack on Crimea
Last materials
World leaders refuse to support 'expired' president of Ukraine in Switzerland
Putin: Moscow is ready to resume peace talks with Ukraine
PMC Wagner Prigozhin handed Putin a file that triggered arrests of Russian generals
Putin ready to negotiate ceasefire with Ukraine
Woman becomes blind in both eyes after blepharoplasty surgery
People surround Lamborghini Revuelto supercar in Moscow
Video shows moment when baby moose knocks down woman in Russian city
Ukraine launches 16 missiles at Crimea
US officials go insane by showing map of Russia suitable for ATACMS strikes
Putin allows use of US property in Russia to compensate for seizure of property in US
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2024, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy
X