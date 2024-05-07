China, like Russia, wants to stop NATO's eastward expansion

China will never become Russia's enemy

China did not support the "peace conference” in Switzerland, which is not surprising at all. Xi Jinping needs Russia.

China will not take part in the Swiss conference on Ukraine

"China supports the timely convention of an international peace conference recognised by Russia and Ukraine, with equal participation of all parties and fair discussion of all options for peace, supports the construction of a balanced, effective and sustainable Europe," Chinese President Xi Jingping said as quoted by Xinhua.

Hi released the above announcement on Monday after a trilateral meeting in Paris with the participation of the EU.

Given the fact that Russia was not invited to the conference in Switzerland, Xi's statement actually means that Beijing will not support it. All BRICS members and many countries of the Global South will follow China's example.

EU's trade war with China

The parties could not hide their differences behind general assurances of cooperation.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, who was present at the meeting, said that "products subsidised by the Chinese government, such as electric cars or steel, were flooding the European market.” EU manufacturers complained that Chinese wind turbines were not only priced 50% lower than those made by domestic manufacturers, but their production was subsidised by the state.

According to von der Leyen, China is abusing "Europe's economic hospitality by dumping products there rather than reducing production or increasing demand in China." The EU will resist this in every possible way, she assured.

Xi Jinping responded that the problem of excess production capacity in China did not exist. He believes that China's "new energy industry made it possible to increase global supply", "ease the pressure of global inflation" and strengthen the struggle against global warming.

China will not turn its back on Russia, because Beijing needs Moscow.

China has a huge need for various natural resources and food. The country is getting all of that from Russia at preferential prices. China also appreciates the fact that Russia's Africa Corps, formerly PMC Wagner, is protecting its huge economic projects in Africa.

In addition, Russia has been draining Western armies of their shells and weapons as they supply them to Ukraine. This means that Taiwan will "fall” into Xi's arms by itself.

Beijing presented its own peace plan for Ukraine in March 2023. It is called "China's Position on the Political Settlement of the Ukrainian Crisis." It sets out principles such as:

The security of one country should not be achieved at the expense of others;

regional security should not be achieved by strengthening or expanding military blocs.

Apparently, like Russia, China wants to contain NATO's eastward expansion.

Xi Jinping remains an objective ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin. Tellingly, the Chinese president is soon visiting two European countries that do a lot to save Russia from sanctions and escalation: Serbia and Hungary.