World leaders congratulate Putin on victory recognising legitimacy of new Russia

World leaders recognise legitimacy of new Russia

World leaders who congratulated Vladimir Putin on his re-election outlined the legitimacy of the new Russia and made a strategic choice in favour of a new alternative world.

Photo: wikimedia.org by DonSimon is licensed under Creative Commons CC0 1.0 Universal Public Domain Dedication

Congratulations to Putin from world leaders mean recognition of the Russian Federation within new borders

Foreign leaders congratulated Putin on his victory in the Russian presidential election. It just so happens that they:

recognise his legitimacy as the choice of the Russian people and a negotiating partner;

recognise the legitimacy of reunification with Russia's new constituent entities;

indicate the choice of strategic partnership with Russia;

become the core of the formation of a new alternative world.

Putin's allies in Latin America were the first to congratulate him:

President of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela Nicolas Maduro ,

, President of Nicaragua Daniel Ortega ,

, Government of Cuba on behalf of the head of Cuban diplomacy Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla.

"In percentage terms, Putin has completely won the war against the entire Western collective empire, demonstrating the values of the Russian people, which marks a long path of victory for President Vladimir Putin, a long path to the establishment of the new Russia, the great Russia, a multipolar world, a world of balance,” Maduro said.

Putin also received congratulations from:

President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon ,

, North Korean President Kim Jong-un ,

, President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev,

Iranian President Ibrahim Raisi.

By noon of March 18, Chinese President Xi Jinping personally sent congratulations to Putin (following the Chinese Foreign Ministry).

Other leaders joined later:

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev,

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko,

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov

and President of Kazakhstan Zhomart Kasym Tokayev.

They congratulated Putin over the phone.

Everyone, but not Armenia's Pashinyan

Armenian leader Nikol Pashinyan had not sent in his congratulations by 1 p.m. Pashinyan was the only of Russia's CSTO and EAEU partners who has not presented his official acknowledgement of Putin's victory. This suggests that Armenia is indeed going to pull out from integration projects with the Russian Federation.

The Russian president received congratulations from Vietnam, Kuwait, Myanmar, and the leader of the Bosnian Serbs, Milorad Dodik, who, unlike Armenia, admits that Russia protects the Serbs.

"The Serbian people happily welcomed President Putin's victory as they see him as a great statesman and friend whom we can always count on to protect our people,” Dodik said.

The West will not congratulate. The leaders of Western countries declared that Putin's re-election was allegedly neither fair nor free, therefore the results of the Russian election are illegitimate.

According to EU diplomacy chief Josep Borrell, all 27 members of the European Union will issue a joint statement regarding the Russian election.

Russia is not a country that they can ignore. They will still have to sign the peace treaty with Putin. Moreover, they will have to recognise everything that Russia needs.