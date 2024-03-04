Colorado liberals fail to go down in history as Trump busters

The US Supreme Court excluded a possibility for states to unilaterally exclude Donald Trump from ballots. Trump can now walk with a firm tread towards victory in the presidential election.

Photo: flickr.com by Гейдж Скидмор is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 2.0 Generic.

Democrats fail to remove Trump from primaries

Voters and liberal advocacy groups in the US filed dozens of complaints about Donald Trump's right to participate in state primaries. According to them, Trump is not eligible for state primaries due to his role in orchestrating the January 6, 2021 Capitol riot.

In states like Colorado, Maine and Illinois, Trump was removed from the GOP primary ballot.

However, the Colorado Supreme Court's decision on Monday, March 4, will restore his candidacy in all opt-out states. The Supreme Court clarified in its decision that states had the right to exclude candidates locally, but not federally.

Thus, on Super Tuesday, March 5, Trump will legitimately meet face to face with former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley in Colorado, Maine.

Historical decision

The decision of the Supreme Court is historic, The Hill pointed out. It is not only six conservative justices, but also three liberal judges who were outraged by Democrats' attempts to remove Trump from the election.

Pastor Mark Burns, who is closely involved with Trump's inner circle, told GB News:

"The American Supreme Court corrected the election interference attempt by the liberal state justice system of Colorado. The people of America will decide the next President of the United States, not Colorado liberals."

Trump leads the GOP primary with 244 delegates to Haley's 43.

Trump has won in:

Iowa,

New Hampshire,

Nevada,

South Carolina,

Idaho,

Michigan

and Missouri.

The result of the primary election in North Dakota, where Trump is expected to win another victory, is to be announced on March 4.

Nicky Haley is out

Super Tuesday, March 5th, will reveal the winner (Trump) in:

Alabama,

Alaska,

Arkansas,

California,

Colorado,

Maine,

Massachusetts,

Minnesota,

North Carolina,

Oklahoma,

Tennessee,

Texas

Utah,

Vermont

and Virginia

Haley will then drop out of the race.

The Supreme Court also hears Trump's lawsuit to recognise his presidential immunity. This makes it possible to freeze all criminal proceedings against Trump.

Donald Trump has been successful in fending off judicial attacks. This makes the Democrats' completely desperate, because they simply do not know how else to retain power and win in November.