Lyuba Lulko
In Robotyne, Russian forces on exploratory attacks with assault operations coming soon

Russian Armed Forces return to Surovikin line near Robotyne

World » Former USSR » Ukraine

The Russian Armed Forces returned to strategic positions of the first "Surovikin line” east of Robotyne in the Zaporizhzhia direction of hostilities.

Russian Armed Forces return to Surovikin line near Robotyne
After the victory in Avdiivka, the Russian army is attacking the settlement of Rabotyne in the Zaporizhzhia direction. Russian sources from the field report that Russian military men reached southern and southeastern outskirts of the settlement.

Military Correspondents of the Russian Spring Telegram channel said that "regiments of the Southern Military District and the landing forces broke through for more than 2 km in 1.5 days.”

A number of Russian channels said with reference to Ukrainian sources that the Russian Armed Forces entered Robotyne from the west. The Russian troops are thus on an offensive from three directions.

Russian Armed Forces reach the first Surovikin line

Robotyne is most likely still in the "gray zone.” As for confirmed successes, we can mention the restoration of the positions of the Russian Armed Forces along the first "Surovikin Line” east of the village.

Russian military man Condottiero wrote on Telegram that the Russian forces were moving advancing north of Robotyne in the direction of Novodanilovka.

Ukrainian sources confirm this information. Skhidny Front Telegram channel reported that the Russian Armed Forces were restoring control over the first line of defence, which the Ukrainians occupied during the summer offensive. Now the Russians control the heights between Verbov and Robotyne.

For the time being, the Russian forces conduct exploratory attacks. They will proceed to assault operations "very soon, in multiple places," Condottierro also said.

Russia attacks in five directions probing Ukraine's weak point

It is now important for the Ukrainian Armed Forces to determine the location of the main attack, but the Russian Armed Forces are very good at masking their intentions.

Dmitry Likhovoy, a representative of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, said that the Russians could launch a major offensive through Robotyne towards Orekhov. In his opinion, the Russian military have a bigger build-up in the Zaporizhzhia direction than in the Avdiivka direction.

NYT: Russia advancing in five directions at a time

It goes about such directions as:

Avdiivka (on Lastochkino),

Marinka,

Robotyne,

Kremensky (on Terny)

and Bakhmut (on Chasov Yar).

The Russian Armed Forces have deployed up to 40,000 military personnel in the Zaporizhzhia direction and about 110,000 near Kupyansk and Krasny Lyman, the NYT said.

"Russia's capture of Avdiivka is a strategic and symbolic blow to Ukraine's military. Avdiivka was a stronghold of Ukrainian defenses in the Donetsk region, protecting several key Ukrainian military positions farther west and putting the nearby Russian-controlled city of Donetsk under constant threat.,” the NYT said.

Author`s name Lyuba Lulko
