Emmanuel Macron postponed his visit to Ukraine after Kyiv demanded Paris should transfer Mirage 2000D attack aircraft to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
French President Emmanuel Macron's visit to Kyiv was scheduled for February 13 and 14. The visit was canceled for security reasons, at least it was announced so.
In Kyiv, Macron was to sign a bilateral agreement on "security guarantees." According to that agreement, Paris was supposed to transfer more modern weapons to Ukraine, including long-range cruise missiles.
Kyiv's request for 12 Mirage 2000D attack aircraft is the main requirement for Ukraine's security guarantees, challenges.fr reports. Ukrainian officials made the delivery of those combat aircraft the only item on the agenda of Macron's visit, the website said.
Paris was not ready to guarantee the transfer of the Mirage 2000D, and Macron's visit was postponed.
There are several reasons for breaking the Mirage promise:
Macron's government is very unpopular in France. Political observers in France say that while Ukraine receives funding, troubled French farmers receive nothing. The last thing Macron needs is to be associated with a humanitarian disaster for promoting Ukraine and ignoring his own realities.
France is retiring 20 delta-wing Mirage 2000D aircraft from service.
The two-seat, single-engine supersonic Mirage is fully compatible with SCALP-EG cruise missiles and Hammer guided bombs. The former are already in use in Ukraine, the latter will appear soon. France transferred about 50 SCALP missiles to Ukraine in 2023, and recently promised to provide 40 more. The UK transferred an unspecified number of similar Storm Shadows to the Ukrainian Armed Forces — probably dozens of them.
In January, the UK signed "security guarantees” for Ukraine, which are part of a package of agreements that NATO countries promised to Kyiv at the Vilnius summit.
None of those agreements contain mutual security obligations in the event of an external attack — something that NATO offers in accordance with Articles 4 and 5 of the main Treaty of the alliance.
