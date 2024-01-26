USA prepares to give birth to Texas People's Republic on the bank of Rio Grande

Civil war brewing in US as Texas People's Republic is about to see the light

The United States is experiencing a premonition of a new civil war. A constitutional crisis is brewing.

Photo: Tsargrad Telegram channel

US President Joseph Biden gave Texas 24 hours to comply with the US Supreme Court ruling and transfer border patrol posts to the federal government. If Texas does not comply, Biden said, the stubborn cowboy oil state will face brutal consequences.

The federal authorities refuse to protect the border. On the contrary, Democrats create most convenient and loyal conditions for migrants. The Texas Governor fears nothing — he has been in a wheelchair since the age of 26.

Greg Abbott publicly announced that Biden committed an act of treason, sold himself to drug cartels and therefore deliberately opened the border to illegal migrants.

Texas also believes that those illegal migrants will gain the right to vote and may thus prevent Donald Trump from winning the upcoming election.

The Democratic Party advocates the legalisation of all illegal migrants. Citizenship plus voting rights equals 22 million new voters. Almost all first-generation migrants vote for Democrats. The goal is to bring Democrats to power forever, TV reports say.

Not that long ago, the Pentagon (or rather, its pro-Republican part) tried to launch a military operation against cartels have deployed troops to Texas on the border with Mexico. The CIA blocked the actions of the military. They do not profit from either a direct conflict or a reduction in drug trafficking. Texas still has the national guard that has every right to act abroad.

Democrats and the CIA came up with a very simple way to diffuse tensions — they decided to disarm Texas. As expected, Texas bared its teeth. One is left to wonder whether the state will be able to defend the most combat-ready part of the National Guard in America or will be disarmed to the benefit of Ukraine or Israel.

Texas may indeed pull out from the United States. Of course, this is not going to happen in the next few weeks, but the number of supporters of independence has been growing in the state steadily.

The Texas governor's declaration of the right of the state to constitutional self-defence in the event of "lawless acts on the part of the President of the United States" found support among many governors.

Utah Governor Spencer Cox is convinced that the border is an issue of national security and common sense, an "American issue."

Congress Speaker Mike Johnson said: "I stand with Governor Abbott. The House will do everything in its power to back him up,” Johnson wrote on social media.

As a result, Republican states that make up half of the US territory stood up for Texas within a couple of days.

Texas has thus won the support of the National Guard of the following states:

Idaho (4,300 people),

Wyoming (2000)

North Dakota (3500),

Nebraska (3400),

Iowa (9000),

Missouri (12,000),

Louisiana (11,500),

Alabama (25,000),

Georgia (11,100),

South Carolina (10,000),

Ohio (17,000).

Of course, no drastic changes will follow. In accordance with the 1869 Texas vs. White ruling of the Supreme Court, individual states cannot unilaterally decide to secede from the union.

At the same time, if contradictions between Texas and the federal government prove unresolvable, Texas may become the core of a new confederation of Republican states opposing liberal policies of the federal government.

There may not be a civil war in the United States, but a constitutional crisis that may spark in the country will paralyse the political system.

Democrats want Biden to federalise the Texas National Guard and pull it away from the border. Texas may not want to obey that. After all, the Texan governor earlier refused to implement federal migration laws against the background of the ongoing "invasion of illegal migrants into Texas."

If Abbott manages to consolidate the National Guard from other states, they will also have to be federalised. That would mean a declaration of war on all of Republican America. Therefore, it is not surprising that the White House simply pulled away from the situation in a hope that the crisis will subside and the status quo will preserve," Americanist Malek Dudakov believes.

Medvedev: Texas People's Republic about to emerge

Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev wrote on his Telegram channel that the US may face a constitutional crisis that may subsequently evolve into a devastating civil standoff. The formation of the Texas People's Republic is becoming more realistic under such conditions, Medvedev wrote.

"The American administration is demonstrating its total inability to cope with the migration crisis that has flared up in one of the largest US states,” Medvedev wrote. Governor Greg Abbott can only care less about the position of the White House and President Joe Biden. He started erecting barbed wire fences "to protect the state from the influx of migrants who cross the southern border uncontrollably."

According to Medvedev, "the US hegemony is wearing out from within." Washington, while supporting Ukraine and turning a blind eye on everything else, is unable to cope with domestic issues, Dmitry Medvedev believes.