World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Lyuba Lulko

Biden orders Ukrainian F-16 to take off from airfields in Europe

World » Europe

The Russia-NATO conflict will escalate sharply when Ukraine's F-16 aircraft armed with long-range missiles start taking off from European airfields.

Biden orders Ukrainian F-16 to take off from airfields in Europe
Photo: "F-16 Aerial Refueling [Image 15 of 28]" by DVIDSHUB is licensed under CC BY 2.0.

Biden's ultimatum to Europe

US President Joseph Biden, speaking before the vote in Congress on assistance to Ukraine, assured that Moscow would attack a NATO country in Europe after winning the special military operation. As a result, US troops will have to fight against the Russian troops according to the NATO Charter.

"We can't let [Russian President Vladimir] Putin win. It's in our overwhelming national interest, in the international interest of all our friends,” Biden said.

Contrary to Biden's rhetoric, it will be the Europeans, not the Americans that will do the fighting and dying. Therefore, Biden's statement contained a clear ultimatum to the EU — either help Ukraine or die.

Ukraine's military strategy for 2024 determined

The New York Times wrote about the 2024 strategy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The Ukrainians will switch to defence, they will save forces, develop the defence industry and win small victories as they launch long-range missile strikes on Crimea and Russia.

"The Ukrainians want to go on the attack, either on the ground or with long-range strikes, with the hopes of seizing the world's attention,” the article says.

American and Ukrainian military strategists assume that this could force Moscow to sit down at the negotiating table no later than in early 2025.

This is a doubtful conclusion to make. However, Ukraine may indeed conduct long-distance strikes deep into Russia, especially with the use of air-to-surface missiles.

The UK, France and the US began supplying Storm Shadow and ATACMS long-range air-to-surface missiles to Ukraine in April last year. The Armed Forces of Ukraine launched those missiles from Su-24 and possible from Mig-29 and Su-27 fighters.

However, almost all of those planes have been either disabled or destroyed as a result of Russia's missile strikes on Ukrainian airfields. It appears that Ukraine will only have ten such fighters left in service by the spring of 2024 unless Western aircraft arrive.

Ukraine needs F-16 fighters like air. Kyiv is expected to receive about 60 F-16 fighters from Denmark and the Netherlands. Programmes to train Ukrainian pilots are running, but the United States postponed the transfer of F-16 fighters to Ukraine.

Individual EU countries have allocated billions in aid for Ukraine lately. Therefore, the supplies of F-16 fighters and German 500-km Taurus missiles is only a matter of time.

Russia warns: F-16s should not take off from European airfields

Russian officials said that F-16 could be based in Poland, Romania and Slovakia.

"This is our strict warning: Moscow will see the use of [F-16] fighters from the territory of these NATO member countries [Poland, Romania and Slovakia] as their participation in the conflict in Ukraine, and Russia will have to take retaliatory measures," Konstantin Gavrilov, the head of the Russian delegation at negotiations on military security and arms control in Vienna said.

Some Russian analysts suggest that all this is just rhetoric. Will Europe want to put this assertion of retaliation to the test? In general, the Russian position is fully consistent with the traditional interpretation of international law: providing one's territory for military operations means war participation.

Slovakia has already replied.

"Ukrainian F-16 fighters taking off from air bases of NATO countries will become a red line," Deputy Speaker of the Slovak Parliament Lubos Blaha said.

In his opinion, this is fraught with an open confrontation with Russia and a third world war.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Lyuba Lulko
*
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
News All >
Popular
Russia designates next three targets in Ukraine: Kyiv, Odessa, Kharkiv

The Russian Armed forces are going to target three Ukrainian cities in its further offensive. Judging from the recent attacks conducted by the Russian Aerospace Forces, it goes about Kyiv, Odessa and Kharkiv

Russian Aerospace Forces designate three major targets in Ukraine
F-16 fighters taking off from NATO bases to be equated to participation in Ukraine conflict
Warning from Russia: F-16 taking off from NATO bases will lead to retaliatory measures
Zelensky openly lies to Fox News about Russia's offensive in Ukraine
Barbaric Bulgaria chooses wrong side of history by dismantling monument to Soviet soldiers
Biden orders Ukrainian F-16 to take off from airfields in Europe Lyuba Lulko It Never Stays In Vegas Guy Somerset Russia and India: A friend in need is a friend indeed Anton Kulikov
Environmentalists urge Russia to abandon the use of shoe covers
Russia's large airport to reopen 657 days after outbreak of hostilities in Ukraine
Putin: Peace with Ukraine will come when Russia achieves its goals
Putin: Peace with Ukraine will come when Russia achieves its goals
Last materials
Window falls down from 21st floor on mother with a stroller
Video: Putin stunned by question from his AI version
Russia is not building any blocs with China – Putin
Belarus Lukashenko: Zelensky is having a major conflict with his military
Putin explains Russia's positions on Ukrainian front
Putin speaks about another wave of mobilisation and peace with Ukraine
Russian Aerospace Forces designate three major targets in Ukraine
Barbaric Bulgaria chooses wrong side of history by taking Soviet soldiers down from pedestals
Environmentalists urge Russia to abandon the use of shoe covers
F-16 fighters taking off from NATO bases to be equated to participation in Ukraine conflict
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2023, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy
X