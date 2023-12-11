Ukraine as part of Russia: The only guarantee that excludes civil war forever

Ukraine has no future, Vladimir Putin said. The only guarantee to put an end to the fratricidal war is to make the former Ukraine part of the Russian Federation.

'Ukraine has no future': Putin finalises main goal of the special military operation

"They (Ukrainians) are running out of everything. They don't have their own base. When they don't have their own base — no ideology, no industry, no money, nothing of their own, then there is no future. But we do,” Putin said in a conversation with the military after the presentation of the Gold Star medals in the Kremlin.

One can argue here about ideology, though. Ukraine has it, and it implies aversion for Russia and everything Russian. Most likely, Putin meant the ideology of the unity of the Ukrainians — something that multinational Ukraine, where 80 percent of the population thinks in Russian, does not have.

According to Putin, the Ukrainian authorities "went completely out of line” when they declared Russians a non-indigenous nation in the country.

Ukraine ready to sell black soil to the West in exchange for help

Putin is mostly right. The Ukrainian industry has been destroyed. The process of the collapse started immediately after Ukraine gained independence. The process became irreversible immediately after the loss of the Russian market. Before the armed conflict with Russia, Ukraine had not built a single cartridge-making factory. The country has neither shipbuilding nor aircraft-making factories, there is no rocket manufacturing, etc. Ukrainian drones are either imported or assembled from imported parts.

Kyiv is ready to sell everuthing, even its black soil. According to Ukrainian sources, the head of the office of President Vladimir Zelensky, Andriy Yermak, flew to the United States to meet with the BlackRock administration (the company managing Ukrainian assets), where he offered "all strategic enterprises and land if the corporation helps receive a new package of military and financial assistance.”

Attempts to endorse various conflict regulation scenarios, including those on the Korean model, are pointless — other solutions are needed instead, Russian Foreign Ministry official representative Maria Zakharova said on Telegram.

'Long live Ukraine as part of Russia!'

There is only one solution that guarantees Russia's security — Ukraine as part of the Russian Federation. This is what Russian soldiers make their Ukrainian captives say: "Long live Ukraine as part of Russia!” These are not just words — this is the mood of the people that Putin can not ignore.

There is only one thing that guarantees no other civil war will break out ever again: Ukraine has to become part of Russia.