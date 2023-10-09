It's now or never moment for Palestine and Iran

In their struggle for territories, the Donbass counts on Russia, Azerbaijan counted on assistance from Turkey, whereas the Palestinians expect Iran and Qatar to come for help.

Photo: openverse.org

Palestinians declare war on Israel again

It was Iran and Qatar (indirectly) that supported Operation Al-Aqsa Storm of the Hamas movement that controls the Gaza Strip, part of Palestine.

Let us recall that Israel opposes the creation of the Arab state of Palestine on the territory that that was the UN assigned to it in 1947. Over the years, Israel has been pursuing the policy of Jewish nationalism creating its own country, killing and oppressing those who wanted to live in the independent Palestine.

The Arabs tried to defend their rights, but in 1967 and 1973 they lost wars and territories to Israel. They managed to keep only two enclaves — the Gaza Strip and the West Bank. The UN sees them as Israel-occupied territories, as is East Jerusalem, the capital of Palestine.

The interests of the Palestinians are obvious today but what are the interests of Iran?

Iran and Palestine despise Israel

Iran fiercely despises the Zionist regime and its overseas patron, the US. Suffice it to say that Tehran celebrated the Hamas attacks on Israel with fireworks, whereas members of the Iranian Parliament were chanting: "Death to America.” Iran still wants to take revenge on imperialists and oppressors for the killing of their leader Qasem Soleimani.

In addition, Iran is happy to see its successes in terms of the activities of pro-Iranian groups in Syria and its strike drone sales to Russia. Undoubtedly, Iran supplied its UAVs to Hamas.

One may assume that the Iranians also trained the Palestinians in the experience of modern warfare, taking into account the war in Syria and Ukraine (PMC Wagner could also be involved in that work). Tehran knows how to conduct proxy wars. The Palestinians have nothing to lose as they live the lives of the oppressed.

Hezbollah more powerful and organized than Hamas

Iran also has its own military force, the Hezbollah movement. It is stationed in the south of Lebanon and has experience in the war in Syria.

Hezbollah boasts precision-guided missiles that may reach any corner of the Israeli territory. In 2021, Hezbollah leader Sayed Hassan Nasrallah said that the group counted 100,000 fighters.

On Sunday morning, Hezbollah shelled three military posts in Israeli-occupied Shebaa territories in southern Lebanon. An IDF radar station was hit.

If Israel invades Gaza, Hezbollah will enter Israel from the north and create a second front. The IDF may not be able to organise defence.

Iran choses the right moment

Iran has an open window of opportunity because sanctions on Iranian oil have been lifted and one may not expect them to be imposed again given the embargo and the price cap on Russian oil. The conflict in the Middle East will only drive oil prices up, which is also beneficial for Iran.

Tehran wants to be the leader in the region. This is a self-sufficient sovereign country that managed to establish relations with Saudi Arabia to usher in the "post-American era.” Riyadh is also ambitious about implementation of the Vision 2030 reform program that can only be achieved by normalising relations with Iran and Israel.

Iran does not need the latter. After Saudi Arabia suffered a defeat in Yemen, Tehran does not view the Saudis as a strong rival.

Israel will thus again become the common enemy of the Arabs, and Iran wants this to happen too.

Qatar as Palestine's sponsor

As for Qatar, this country is a source of financial support for Hamas. Qatar's Foreign Ministry said that Israel bears sole responsibility for the ongoing escalation due to persistent violations of the rights of the Palestinian people, including the recent repeated incursions into Al-Aqsa Mosque under the protection of Israeli police."

With backers such as Iran and Qatar, the Palestinians undoubtedly have a chance to gain independence and win its territory. It's now or never.