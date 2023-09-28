World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Ukraine realises the number of Western states willing to support Kyiv decreases

World » Former USSR » Ukraine

The number of Western governments willing to support Ukraine financially decreases. It gets increasingly complicated for Kyiv to ask for new finances from the West too, Ukrainian Finance Minister Sergei Marchenko said.

According to Marchenko, the Ukrainian authorities are doing everything possible to receive at least $42 billion in revenues from Western partners next year, but "it's not easy, it's difficult," the minister said.

"The number of questions as per to which extent taxpayers in those countries are willing to finance us grows every month," the Ukrainian minister said.

The finance minister also said that Ukraine "has enough arguments and reasons not just to ask, but to demand support.” He expressed readiness to carry out all necessary reforms, as long as Western states continue to support Ukraine in a timely manner, TASS reports.

It is no secret that the sitting Ukrainian regime continues to function owing to financial and military assistance from the United States and the European Union. Kyiv does not make a secret out of it either.

Ukrainian officials do not want any conditions from Washington and Brussels, but neither the United States nor the European Union intend to give up on their conditions.

The Ukrainian media have recently published a letter with a list of reforms that Kyiv received from Washington. The US Embassy in Ukraine confirmed its authenticity.

As the letter states, the reforms are related to the conditions for the provision of assistance from the US, the EU and the IMF.

All the required reforms are broken down depending on the "priority” deadline for their implementation — up to 3, 6, 12 and 18 months.

At the new stage of reform, the Ukrainian government was proposed to change supervisory boards of important state-owned enterprises and establish similar boards for others, to reform the activities of government bodies, and so on.

In addition, it was also proposed to introduce market prices for gas and electricity.

Ukrainian officials realise that the United States will further strengthen its influence on the Ukrainian government.

