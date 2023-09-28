Iran to supply UAVs and missiles to Russia for massive strike on Ukrainian Armed Forces

Starting from October 18, Iran will be able to start selling its missiles and UAVs to Russia due to the expiration of UN sanctions. Russia will use those weapons to strike a massive blow on the Armed Forces of Ukraine before breaking through the front.

Photo: Russian Defence Ministry, Telegram channel

UN sanctions against Iran expire in October

UN sanctions were introduced as part of the 2015 nuclear deal (Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action — JCPOA). They included an embargo not only on the export, but also on the import of missiles and drones.

Britain, France and Germany already said they would maintain sanctions against Iran because Tehran never responded to "complaints about non-compliance with the terms of the deal.” The complaints were related to uranium enrichment, as well as accusations of selling drones to Russia.

Iran rejected an opportunity to return to the JCPOA twice and "continued to expand its (nuclear) program beyond the limits of the JCPOA without any credible justification," the countries said in a statement.

Tehran claims that it left the JCPOA only after the United States, under Donald Trump's presidency, pulled out from those agreements in 2018. Iran is not afraid of sanctions, and the demarche of the European states is not going to change anything. Russia and China are committed to lifting the sanctions, while the United States is completely out of the picture now.

What weapons can Russia buy from Iran?

Iran has advanced missile technology. A few days ago, Tehran successfully launched the Noor-3 satellite into space using a Qased launch vehicle.

The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) said that the Russian Federation was interested in buying Iranian long-range ballistic missiles such as Fateh-110 and Zolfaghar. China may contribute to their production by supplying ammonium perchlorate — a substance required for solid fuel missiles. Such negotiations are reportedly underway.

Iran also has the new Paveh cruise missile with a range of 1,650 km. According to Tehran, the missile is invulnerable to air defences. Iran also has its own air defence systems. Russia also needs these weapons in the war of attrition with the West.

According to the ISW, Russia could in return supply Sukhoi Su-35 fighter jets, as well as modern surveillance software and cyber weapons to Iran.

According to the institute, a senior Israeli military official said that Russia was providing Iran with samples of Western weapons captured in Ukraine.

Russia will use Iranian weapons to strike Armed Forces of Ukraine

Russia is launching the mass production of Geran attack drones, but attacks on Ukraine with the help of Iranian weapons will be much more effective.

According to Ukrainian data, the Russian Armed Forces produce more than 50 kamikaze drones Geran-1 and Geran-2 per day. Hundreds of attack drones, hundreds of missiles and advanced bombs will help the Russian forces break through the front.